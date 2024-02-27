Taylor Swift's Rep Clears the Air After Singer's Father Scott Allegedly Assaulted 'Aggressive' Paparazzi in Australia
Taylor Swift's rep provided background details for the alleged altercation between the pop star's father, Scott, and paparazzi on Tuesday morning, February 27, in Sydney, Australia.
Scott was accused of assaulting a photographer while trying to escort his daughter into a vehicle, however, the spokesperson seemed to say it was merely a response to the paparazzi's behavior prior.
"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the "Love Story" singer's rep revealed in a statement obtained by a news publication.
News broke on Tuesday morning local time that the 71-year-old was named the suspect of an alleged incident of assault on Sydney's North Shore just hours after Taylor, 34, completed her final performance Down Under.
Australian police informed the news outlet they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" at around 2:30 a.m.
Law enforcement declined confirming the identities of individuals involved, however, video footage showed Scott holding onto Taylor, who had been hiding under an umbrella, as he flipped off the photographer — reportedly the same paparazzo who Nicole Kidman has a restraining order against.
"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment," police said of the paparazzi, who seemed to call in the situation moments after things occurred.
The alleged assault took place after Taylor and her team had been celebrating the completion of another stop on the Eras Tour by partying on a private yacht upon conclusion of her fourth and final show at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Monday night, February 26.
"We have had the most wonderful time. I've got to tell you that. You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks guys!" the 14-time Grammy winner expressed to the packed crowd during the show.
Accusations against Scott came as a complete 180 in comparison to the praise he received for handing out sandwiches and fruit to fans in attendance at the Friday night, February 23, performance.
At the time, fans had nothing but nice things to say about Scott – who previously made headlines for handing out leftover pieces of Taylor's birthday cake during a Kansas City Chiefs game in December 2023.
"Taylor has wonderful parents. That is why she is who she is. ❤️💯," an admirer gushed in response to the free sandwich deliveries, as another admitted, "Papa Swift! You’re awesome! That is why your daughter is a sweet, kind, caring and generous person! You did alright❤️."
People obtained statements from Taylor's rep and police.