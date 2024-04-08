Jason Kelce Was Referred to as Taylor Swift's 'Brother-in-Law' During Surprise Appearance at WWE Wrestlemania
"Taylor Swift's brother-in-law" has a nice ring to it.
Jason Kelce was provided the new (and incorrect) label during his surprise appearance at WWE Wrestlemania on Saturday night, April 6, amid his brother Travis' relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner.
The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center playfully snuck into a matchup between Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar with his former teammate Lane Johnson.
The duo kept their identities concealed with Eagles headpieces covering their faces, however, once removed, it was hard for the NFL legend and brother of Swift's boyfriend to go unnoticed.
After Jason and Lane, who both sported matching black tank tops, took off their masks, broadcaster Pat McAfee declared, "welcome to Wrestlemania, Philadelphia Eagles."
Another announcer hardly waited a second before referencing the "Love Story" singer, as he joked: "Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?"
McAfee proceeded to break out into singing Taylor's famed track "22" before asking his co-anchor, "is that who you are talking about?"
While Travis and Taylor are not married, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker does continue to grow closer to her boyfriend's family.
The award-winning artist was pictured cheering on Travis from a VIP suite alongside his loved ones during various games throughout his NFL season — including his Super Bowl win back in February.
Most recently, Taylor reportedly visited Jason and his wife Kylie's Pennsylvania home with Travis for the very first time, as the couple celebrated Easter with the Chiefs star's brother, sister-in-law and three nieces, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennie, 1.
Jason and his wife have been nothing but positive when speaking about Taylor's romance with Travis.
Just one day after getting together for the religious holiday, Kylie made a guest appearance on the Today show, where she called the pop icon and Travis' newfound love "amazing."
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy," Kylie admitted. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."
Jason has also been thrilled to see his brother shine in the spotlight, as he couldn't help but refer to Travis and Taylor as "two people in love" after celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win at a nightclub in Las Vegas roughly two months ago.
"The one video of them showing me and Taylor and then panning to you and Marshmello... Just two different worlds," Travis — who went public with his and Taylor's relationship in September 2023 — quipped of his brother during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast recapping the fun-filled weekend.
Jason joked: "Two people in love and enjoying the moment together, panning to a complete neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern day society."