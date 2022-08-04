OK Magazine
'Aguaman': Jason Momoa Serves Water During Hawaiian Airlines Flight

Source: mega
Aug. 4 2022

From the water to the skies!

Aquaman star Jason Momoa proved that he isn’t just a man of the seas, serving as a stand-in stewardess during the beverage service on a recent Hawaiian Airways voyage.

On Tuesday, August 2, the star surprised passengers on a flight from Los Angeles, Calif. to Hawaii as he emerged with a flower in his hair and a cart full of his plastic-free water bottles, distributing drinks in honor of the airline’s partnership with his eco-conscious water brand, Mananalu.

jasontiktok
Source: @livinglikekylee/tiktok

The sweet moment quickly went viral down on Earth after TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a clip of the DC Comics staple walking down the aircraft’s aisle.

“When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant,” reads the on-screen text during the 11-second clip, which garnered more than 6 million views and earned the actor punny monikers like “Jason Mimosa” and “Aguaman” among commenters.

But it wasn’t just TikTok. Momoa, who was born in Honolulu and attended the University of Hawaii, also took to his Instagram page to share a behind-the-scenes clip of the viral moment, sharing the significance of his in-flight appearance — and what inspired him to launch an aluminum-packaged water company.

“This is how it all started,” Momoa recalled in the video. “Sitting on a plane, constantly going back and forth from job to job.”

Seeing the little, silliest plastic bottles, I was like ‘Why can't we have aluminum?” the actor recalled thinking at the time. “There's sparkling water, there's sparkling beer, there's Coca-Cola, soft drinks. I’m like, 'Why do I have to have this little single tiny water?'”

jason tiktok
Source: @livinglikekylee/tiktok
Source: OK! Magazine

In the caption, the star shared a heartfelt message for Hawaiian Airlines, thanking them for helping facilitate his vision for plastic-free in-flight water offerings.

“Mahalo @hawaiianairlines for allowing me and my team to capture this special moment,” he wrote alongside the clip, describing the experience as a “dream come true.”

jason
Source: mega
