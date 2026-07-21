Jason Sudeikis Slams Tipping Culture as He Reveals What Is Appropriate to Pay

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Jason Sudeikis shared his insights on tipping culture during his recent appearance on Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast. As the conversation turned to restaurant gratuities, Blanco said, "When you're tipping at a restaurant, it's an interesting world to be in." This prompted the Ted Lasso star to quip, "How do you do the math for 12 percent?" He also shared his views on poor service and how it should affect the money customers leave. "I don't think it teaches anything, tipping poorly," he said.

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Jason Sudeikis shared his thoughts on tipping culture on Benny Blanco's podcast.

"Because if someone is not good, like a waiter or waitress at a diner-type place, and they're just brusque and not checked in, and you wanted to be there for 45 minutes, but you were there for an hour and a half because they were just not there. But if you only tipped 10 percent, they're only going to walk away from there going, 'What an a------,' he explained.

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Jason Sudeikis Debated About Tipping Culture on Benny Blanco's Podcast

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Jason Sudeikis said tipping only 10% without giving a reason makes people look like an 'a------.'

The 50-year-old actor also stated that there should be a way to let the wait staff know why they received a lower tip, rather than just handing them the bill without saying anything. "If you're going to tip 10 percent, I think you got to give a note saying, 'I normally tip more, but you were so...' or say it to them," he said. Blanco's cohost Kristin Batalucco also joined in on the conversation, admitting that she is "too scared" to leave a tip below 20 percent. Her husband, and cohost Lil Dicky, also revealed that Blanco criticizes him for leaving the standard 20 percent tip.

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Benny Blanco said he just wanted to know how much people usually tip while paying the bill at diners.

"Instead of what?" Sudeikis asked the rapper. "30 percent, 35 percent," Blanco replied. The singer then explained that his purpose is only to know how much someone tips while paying the bill. However, the comedian pointed out that thinking that way only makes people "more anxious."

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Netizens Called Out Jason Sudeikis and Others For Debating on Tipping Culture

Source: MEGA Netizens called out Jason Sudeikis for debating about tipping culture on camera.

Although the celebrities were engrossed in their debate about the controversial tipping culture topic in the U.S., netizens didn't think it was a good look. Clips from the podcast went viral online, and people soon took to X to share their reactions. "I agree on some points, but millionaires (from Hollywood… not actual business entrepreneurs) talking about tipping culture is not a good look," one user wrote.

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Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Netizens said Jason Sudeikis and other celebrities debating about tipping culture is 'weird.'