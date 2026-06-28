What Went Wrong in Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Relationship? Inside Their Nearly 10-Year Romance and Split

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Began Dating After Their 2011 Meeting

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met at a party.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for nearly a decade. The ex-couple's connection was immediate when they first crossed paths at a finale party for Saturday Night Live in May 2011. According to Wilde, she thought Sudeikis was "charming" when she met him. "He's a great dancer and I'm a sucker for great dancers. But he didn't even get my number," she told Allure. Although Sudeikis did not get her number at the time, the duo kept bumping into one another over the next six months. Meanwhile, the comedian told Stephen Colbert in 2017 he and Wilde "hit it off that night." After Wilde's guy friend gave her number to Sudeikis, he texted her and finally asked her on their first date that same year.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Got Engaged in 2013

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for seven years.

Following their PDA-packed outings, Wilde confirmed she was living with Sudeikis and their rescue dog in New York City. "I've been decorating our new apartment. That's a lot of what I do," she told USA Today in October 2012. "I'm so domestic." The Hall Pass, Horrible Bosses actor then proposed to the filmmaker in January 2013 after less than two years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Welcomed 2 Children During Their Relationship

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share joint custody of their children.

In April 2013, Wilde revealed she wanted to have three children with her then-fiancé. However, she also noted she was not in a rush to have kids at the time. "There's no strict plan for anything in my life. What happens, happens," she told Marie Claire. During their nearly 10-year relationship, Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed two children: son Otis Alexander, born on April 20, 2014, and daughter Daisy Josephine, born on October 11, 2016. Before their second child was born, the Conversations With Other Women actress teased she was "desperate for more kids." "I love my siblings so much and Jason has incredible siblings too. The more the merrier," she told People.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split in 2020

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for nearly a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Custody Drama Came to Light

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a highly publicized legal battle over custody.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde Made Rare Comments About Her Past Relationship With Jason Sudeikis

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde also reflected on her past romance with Harry Styles.