Jason Tartick Will Be 'Tuning Into' Every Second of Joey Graziadei's Season of 'The Bachelor': 'A Great Guy to His Core'

While Jason Tartick has been tuning into The Golden Bachelor, he's also looking forward to watching his pal Joey Graziadei find love on The Bachelor, which premieres on January 22, 2024.

"We've got great momentum going into Joey's season, which I am very excited about too. I will be tuning into every second of that season. I knew Joey before he got cast on the show, and the one thing I will say is that Joey at his core is such an amazing, unique, special person, and we've already gotten to see that person. I am excited to see more of that on the show because he's a great guy to his core," the 35-year-old, who recently attended the November 13 Bills vs. Broncos games as a guest of Skrewball Whiskey, exclusively tells OK!.