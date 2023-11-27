Jason Tartick Will Be 'Tuning Into' Every Second of Joey Graziadei's Season of 'The Bachelor': 'A Great Guy to His Core'
While Jason Tartick has been tuning into The Golden Bachelor, he's also looking forward to watching his pal Joey Graziadei find love on The Bachelor, which premieres on January 22, 2024.
"We've got great momentum going into Joey's season, which I am very excited about too. I will be tuning into every second of that season. I knew Joey before he got cast on the show, and the one thing I will say is that Joey at his core is such an amazing, unique, special person, and we've already gotten to see that person. I am excited to see more of that on the show because he's a great guy to his core," the 35-year-old, who recently attended the November 13 Bills vs. Broncos games as a guest of Skrewball Whiskey, exclusively tells OK!.
"He carries himself with such composure and he proceeds with such authentic intention," the Buffalo Bills fan explains of the tennis pro. "That's how I would describe him, and it's why I think he's going to make such an amazing Bachelor."
As for if Tartick gave Graziadei, 28, any advice along the way, he notes: "I just said, 'Continue to be Joey and everyone is going to love you and you'll find love.'"
"I'll be watching every minute of that season," Tartick adds.
Tartick, who found love with Becca Kufrin during her season of The Bachelorette but was unfortunately sent home, believes Graziadei is different than prior leading men because he made it to the final two, whereas prior Bachelors Matt James — who had never been on the show in the first place — and Clayton Echard — who was in the final eight — did not.
"I don't think we've had a final two bachelor in a really long time," Tartick says. "I don't remember the last time we had one. "That's a big differentiator is we haven't seen so much of Joey. We've seen his story unfold with Charity [Lawson] and the heartbreak, and now we'll hopefully get to see another love story unfold. The fact that he was in the top two is different than anything we've seen in a long time, and I think that is going to make for a beautiful story."
In the meantime, the football fan is also throughly enjoying watching Gerry Turner find his other half on The Golden Bachelor, which debuted in September.
"The Golden Bachelor has been absolutely beautiful, and it has been eye-opening. I love what they're doing with it. I really hope they end up making The Golden Bachelorette. Let's get a Golden Bachelor in Paradise! Let's just do it all," he quips.
Though Tartick is booked and busy with his podcast and other endeavors, the former Bachelorette contestant was able to be at the Bills vs. Broncos game on behalf of his partnership with Skrewball Whiskey.
"There's nothing better than when you can partner with brands you love, and I absolutely love the Buffalo Bills. I am also a huge fan of Skrewball Whiskey, which is the official whiskey of the Buffalo Bills. I've been a fan of this product for quite some time because I don't love taking shots, but Screwball Whiskey is one of the only shots I take. So, to be with two brands that I am obsessed with and then to participate in their tailgate before the game was truly an honor and a dream come true," he gushes.
"If you've never had Skrewball Whiskey, it has this sweet and savory taste. It's this nutty flavor that is just magnificent!" he adds. "Being at the game on behalf of Skrewball Whiskey was unbelievable. There is this peanut butter and jelly shot — you put Skrewball Whiskey and a dash of cranberry juice in there, and I am telling you it tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich! That shot kept me warm in Buffalo, N.Y. Being at that game was a blast — the Buffalo Bills were losing until the last couple of minutes, and we took over the lead. I thought we had it, didn't have it, and unfortunately, they lost, but the experience with Skrewball was next level. It was the coolest experience ever. I'll never forget that night."
