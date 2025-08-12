PHOTOS 6 Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Wealth Secrets Exposed! Source: MEGA Celebrity money confessions are grabbing headlines and sparking conversations everywhere. OK! Staff Aug. 12 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

From lucrative podcast deals to surprising side hustles and ongoing salary disputes, these celebrities are unmasking the extraordinary ups and downs of their financial journeys.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari

Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari reaped a massive profit after selling her renovated home for millions. The Laguna Beach alum reportedly bought the property for $3 million in 2020 and sold it for $7.5 million. "I am really thankful because this is the first house I've ever lived in that is exactly what I wanted aesthetically," she told My Domaine in 2022 after buying the house. "This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house." Cavallari added at the time, "I walked in and knew immediately that it was my house. It was the energy more than anything. It’s like it was calling my name. Had I waited a month, I never would have gotten it because that’s when everyone started moving out here. To this day, I thank my lucky stars that it all worked out. Honestly, it was like everything just aligned for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber

Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber shocked fans by cashing out her beauty brand for a stunning sum, but financial experts declare she's not a billionaire just yet. "A billion dollars is the value that they paid for the entire company," finance expert Drew Fallon clarified to Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

On the other end of the spectrum, OnlyFans star Annie Knight is raking in six figures each month through viral stunts. "When I first started OnlyFans I was making $5,000 per month. Then when I got fired for doing OnlyFans," she said in an interview. "I decided to do it full-time, and I was making $30,000 per month." From earning $200,000 monthly starting in 2023, she began receiving an additional $100,000 after sleeping with 583 men in six hours. Knight added, "I am not super crazy with my spending. I've always been into saving and setting myself up for the future. It's allowed me to live a financially free life and basically do whatever I want whenever I want."

Article continues below advertisement

Evan Lee

Source: @evanleefilm/Instagram

YouTube sensation Evan Lee's family revealed they earned up to $2 million annually at the peak of their popularity. The influencer said he eventually "realized there is no way we would have made that much money unless my parents were involved." He continued, "An 8-year-old, 10-year-old, does not have the mind to keep a successful YouTube channel, generate that profit, work with brands. But if I was removed from the equation, there wouldn't be a star."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelli Ferrell and Ryan Lochte

Source: @whoiskelli/Instagram; @ryanlochte/Instagram