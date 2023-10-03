Jax Taylor Shames Tom Sandoval for Releasing New Podcast the Day After Ariana Madix's Debut on 'DWTS': 'Come On'

“I don't like the fact that he came out with it the day after Ariana [Madix]'s appearance on Dancing With the Stars,” the 44-year-old told OK! on Thursday, September 28, while hosting the opening of celebrity hot spot Newsroom in LIC, N.Y., referring to Tom Sandoval’s recent podcast release.

He then gushed over his former costar, who was cheated on by Sandoval after nine years together, saying, “She killed it. She did so well. She's so amazing. She looks so happy. She looks so good.”