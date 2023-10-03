Jax Taylor Shames Tom Sandoval for Releasing New Podcast the Day After Ariana Madix's Debut on 'DWTS': 'Come On'
Jax Taylor is Team Ariana!
“I don't like the fact that he came out with it the day after Ariana [Madix]'s appearance on Dancing With the Stars,” the 44-year-old told OK! on Thursday, September 28, while hosting the opening of celebrity hot spot Newsroom in LIC, N.Y., referring to Tom Sandoval’s recent podcast release.
He then gushed over his former costar, who was cheated on by Sandoval after nine years together, saying, “She killed it. She did so well. She's so amazing. She looks so happy. She looks so good.”
“I feel like her and I have gotten such a stronger relationship now that her and Tom are no longer together. She's like a new person. I've known Ariana for a decade and her and I never got along. We get along now that she's not dating him,” he explained of Madix, who made her debut on the ABC show on September 26. “She just looks like she's on cloud nine.”
Taylor continued: “Do I think he should have came out with the podcast? I mean, sure. Everybody and their brother's got a podcast. I don't think he should have announced it the day after Dancing With the Stars.”
“If you're trying to better yourself and say you're sorry and make sure she's OK, then coming out with something the day after was a little bit like, 'Come on, dude,'" the father-of-one added.
Taylor also revealed that although he hasn’t been on Vanderpump Rules since Season 8, he “wishes” he could have been there for Scandoval to give the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman his thoughts on the sticky situation.
“Cheating is not a good thing. I've been on that road before and it's very hurtful and deceitful and it's very disgusting. I was more upset about how he treated Tom Schwartz. He's my best friend — and still is my best friend," he stated.
The reality TV personality divulged he recently met up with the disgraced 40-year-old after this year’s drama.
“I had the opportunity to kind of speak my mind, but I decided to take the high road. I'm like, 'You know what, the last thing this kid needs is more people coming down on, especially me.' So, I decided to say, ‘Hey, listen man, I know you're going through a lot right now. I get it. But I'm here for you.’”
Taylor also discussed what he’s looking forward to most over the next year, including the premiere of E!’s House of Villains series and the opening of his restaurant.
“It's chaos, that show’s chaos,” he said of the competition show, which will debut on October 12. “I don't know if I'm a villain anymore. I think I'm more of a reformed villain.”
“I'm super happy. I got a lot of projects in the works. My wife's got a lot of projects. I got a bar-restaurant opening tomorrow. I'm on cloud nine right now. I really am, and I'm just very blessed, very fortunate, and I'm just happy," he added.