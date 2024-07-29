Jax Taylor Gets Into Public Screaming Match With Danny Booko While Filming 'The Valley' Season 2: Photos
Jax Taylor's recent argument with Danny Booko was definitely good for the cameras. As for their friendship? Not so much.
On Saturday, July 27, The Valley costars were caught getting into an intense screaming match while filming Season 2 of the hit Bravo series outside of Taylor's home, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
In the pictures, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared to be doing some yard work in front of his house as cameras filmed from a short distance. At one point, the men seemed to greet one another before things looked like they escalated into a bitter argument.
The former bartender previously hinted at a possible falling out between him and the dad-of-three after Season 1 of The Valley aired earlier this year, as fans deemed the Secret Obsession actor and his wife, Nia Booko, the "cutest couple" on television "right now."
"Sorry @mrjaxtaylor I genuinely love you and Britt, but I want to cry every time I see these [two]," a fan wrote back in May, referring to the Bookos, Jax, and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.
In response to the post, Jax, who jointly announced his separation from Brittany in February, declared: "Will see how this goes."
Come June, Jax teased fans about a potential feud between him and another The Valley costar during his podcast, "When Reality Hits," claiming someone from the TV series would not be invited to his upcoming birthday party because of apparent tension.
"I don’t need to bring the drama. It’s already there. They just didn’t put it on the TV and I’m shocked," Jax dished at the time. "I’m excited for the season, but there’s some things that need to be out of the bag. Cat needs to be out of the bag on a few different things."
Further alluding to what chaos will unfold during Season 2 of The Valley, Jax hinted, "You guys are in for it because I’m going to make sure there are things that are going to be told this time. I feel like everything wasn’t let out of the bag. There was a lot of like, 'Why wasn’t this shown?’ That’s not going to happen. Some of you people are going to be in for a surprise."
Danny also addressed the situation on his wife's "Hold My Crown" podcast in July, stating: "One of whom you thought was your closest friends on there, trying to stir stuff up and insinuate things that aren’t true. And try to stir the pot, which he thinks is for the show. But it is blatant lies. It’s hurtful. And friends don’t do that."
"We need to have that conversation. I would like to have that conversation that may happen on Season 2. But I hope it happens before. Because I don’t like conflict. I don’t like feeling this way," he added earlier this month.