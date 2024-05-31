Jax Taylor Confirms He's 'Not Dating Anyone' After Recent Outing With Model Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation
Jax Taylor is setting the record straight!
On May 30, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 44, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear up his relationship status after recently being seen out with model Paige Woolen.
“I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. It’s not what you think. 😔," he penned.
On Saturday, May 25, The Valley star, who has been separated from wife Brittany Cartwright since February, was spotted grabbing lunch with Woolen at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles, Calif.
Before getting a mid-day meal, the duo spent time together at the Oaks Bar in Sherman Oaks the night before.
The time the pair spent together came shortly after Cartwright gave an update about the former lovebird’s relationship during a recent episode of their "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany" podcast.
“Right now, I can't even be in the same room with him very long,” she told guest Tom Schwartz. “Last time you were here, I was fine…You were like, I forget you guys are even separated. So it's very up and down like that.”
“But we gotta remember, I'm the one that's living elsewhere and…I feel like I'm the one that's taking all of the hard hits even though I was the one that had to leave,” she added.
The mother-of-one, who shares son Cruz, 3, with Taylor, announced their separation on the podcast in February.
“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she shared.
Just weeks later, at the premiere party for The Valley, Cartwright, who tied the knot with Taylor in 2019, dished on her split.
She noted how the reality TV personality was her "ride or die for nine years," but "there's only so much that a woman can take."
"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" she continued, while arriving to the event solo.
The brunette beauty emphasized how Cruz is "most important thing" and "all that matters" at this time, noting that she has been "working on" herself during this time away from her husband.
"I feel a little bit of relief," she confessed. "I needed this space."