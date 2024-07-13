OK Magazine
'I Have NEVER Hooked Up With Jax Taylor!': Brandi Glanville Denies Rumors She Was Intimate With Newly Single Star

Composite photo of Jax Taylor and Brandi Glanville.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 13 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville is setting the record straight!

On Friday, July 12, The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills alum, 51, denied rumors that she was intimate with The Valley’s Jax Taylor.

brandi glanville never hooked up jax taylor denies rumors
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville previously starred on 'RHOBH.'

“I have NEVER hooked up with Jax Taylor!!!!! EVER,” Glanville insisted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The mother-of-two’s comment came after a Reddit user claimed she recently “got drunk” with Taylor — who is newly single after his February separation from wife Brittany Cartwright — and Tom Schwartz. While spending time with the Bravolebrities, the individual alleged, Taylor, 45, revealed he “hooked up with both” Glanville and The Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer.

“Dude is just trying to get laid,” the social media user said of Taylor.

While Glanville responded to the speculation, neither Taylor nor Singer have come forward regarding the post.

brandi glanville never hooked up jax taylor denies rumors
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor previously starred on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

The Reddit thread also claimed Taylor “didn’t pick up the phone” when Cartwright “tried to FaceTime” him.

As OK! previously reported, since the parents' split, Taylor has been connected to multiple women, including model Paige Woolen.

However, Taylor cleared up rumors he is seeing the model on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. It’s not what you think. 😔," he penned despite being spotted with the brunette beauty grabbing lunch at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles, Calif.

brandi glanville never hooked up jax taylor denies rumors
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville also starred on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.'

MORE ON:
Jax Taylor
The night before their lunch, the pair spent time together at the Oaks Bar in Sherman Oaks.

Taylor’s outing came after Cartwright gave an update on their relationship while talking with Schwartz.

“Right now, I can't even be in the same room with him very long,” she confessed. “Last time you were here, I was fine…You were like, I forget you guys are even separated. So it's very up and down like that.”

“But we gotta remember, I'm the one that's living elsewhere and…I feel like I'm the one that's taking all of the hard hits even though I was the one that had to leave,” Cartwright explained.

brandi glanville never hooked up jax taylor denies rumors
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently separated.

The Kentucky native — who shares son Cruz, 3, with Taylor — originally shared the news the couple was going through a tough time.

"On my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, 35, began. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year.

Source: OK!

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said at the time.

