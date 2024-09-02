Jax Taylor Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With 'Bipolar Disorder and PTSD' After Checking Into 'Intensive Inpatient Treatment Facility': 'A Lot to Process'

After leaving an inpatient facility earlier this summer, Jax Taylor is coming clean about what really went on behind closed doors.

"A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD," he revealed via Instagram on Monday, September 2. "It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace."