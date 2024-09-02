Jax Taylor Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With 'Bipolar Disorder and PTSD' After Checking Into 'Intensive Inpatient Treatment Facility': 'A Lot to Process'
After leaving an inpatient facility earlier this summer, Jax Taylor is coming clean about what really went on behind closed doors.
"A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD," he revealed via Instagram on Monday, September 2. "It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace."
"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it. Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules star checked into treatment amid his split from Brittany Cartwright.
“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a rep for Taylor said in a statement at the time. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”
- Brittany Cartwright Reveals 'Decision to File' for Divorce From Jax Taylor 'Wasn't Made Lightly or Quickly': 'It's Been Very Difficult'
- Brittany Cartwright Serves Jax Taylor With Divorce Papers on Camera While Filming 'The Valley'
- Brittany Cartwright Says She's Getting Her 'Sparkle' Back in First Statement Since Jax Taylor Divorce Announcement
Last month, it was revealed that Taylor, 45, was heading back home.
“It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son,” the rep added of Taylor, who shares son Cruz, 3, with Cartwright, 35.
The news comes following Cartwright officially filing for divorce after the two separated earlier this year.
Cartwright cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as January 24. She's seeking primary legal and physical custody of son Cruz with visitation for Taylor.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cartwright broke her silence on the August 30 episode of her and Taylor's podcast "When Reality Hits." “I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now,” she explained. “You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film.”
“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly,” she added. “It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth. It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”