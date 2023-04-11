OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Sandoval
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Sandoval Finally Divulges Current Relationship Status With Raquel Leviss After Scandal Explodes

tom raquel pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tom Sandoval is coming clean about where he stands with Raquel Leviss after cheating on girlfriend Ariana Madix with the former pageant queen.

“We’re not putting any label on it,” the reality star said on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast. “We’re just kind of taking a break.”

However, Sandoval noted that he and Leviss, 28, are still "good friends" after the drama imploded.

Article continues below advertisement
tom raquel ig
Source: @raquelleviss/instagram

Mandel then asked the 40-year-old if he and Leviss are friends "with benefits."

“Not right now,” he claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

This is the first time Sandoval has spoken out about the situation at length. He previously apologized to Madix and his friends in lengthy social media posts, while Leviss stated she's not a "victim" in this scenario.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the Vanderpump Rules star said in a statement in March. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

tom aria
Source: bravo
Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere on the podcast, Sandoval revealed he and Leviss smooched before Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding in August 2022.

“We just kissed. It was magnetic,” he noted. “I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long emotionally.”

MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

“The feelings were something very, very strong,” he continued. “Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic went out the window. Because I wasn’t experiencing that [with Ariana] — I hadn’t experienced that [before].”

Article continues below advertisement
raquel
Source: bravo

The whole scandal began when Madix was looking at Sandoval's phone when he was performing on stage. Since then, Madix has been living her best life without Sandoval.

Lat week, Sandoval's bestie Tom Schwartz shared his thoughts about the romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don't love me right now, but I still love you. But also Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I am not going to abandon you, old buddy. I am not going to abandon you. He knows he's a monster for what he did, and if you see him, maybe give him a hug, even if he doesn't deserve it. Give him a hug, he's down bad," he stated on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.