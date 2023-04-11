Tom Sandoval Finally Divulges Current Relationship Status With Raquel Leviss After Scandal Explodes

Tom Sandoval is coming clean about where he stands with Raquel Leviss after cheating on girlfriend Ariana Madix with the former pageant queen.

“We’re not putting any label on it,” the reality star said on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast. “We’re just kind of taking a break.”

However, Sandoval noted that he and Leviss, 28, are still "good friends" after the drama imploded.