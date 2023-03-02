Jay Leno Debuts His 'Brand New Face' After Terrifying Gasoline Fire Accident: Photos

"I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline," he recalled of his scary accident. "[My face] caught on fire. It was all third-degree burns. It was pretty bad."

"You can't tell at all!" the American Idol remarked.

Despite all that, the car fanatic was in the hospital for only eight days, and he made sure to praise the "amazing" staff at the "unbelievable" Grossman Burn Center.