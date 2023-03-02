Jay Leno Debuts His 'Brand New Face' After Terrifying Gasoline Fire Accident: Photos
As good as new! Three months after Jay Leno was hospitalized due to a gasoline fire, the comedian went on Kelly Clarkson's talk show to reveal the stunning results of his skin graft surgeries.
"This is a brand new face," he told the crowd on the Thursday, March 1, episode, noting he also has a "new ear."
"I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline," he recalled of his scary accident. "[My face] caught on fire. It was all third-degree burns. It was pretty bad."
"You can't tell at all!" the American Idol remarked.
Despite all that, the car fanatic was in the hospital for only eight days, and he made sure to praise the "amazing" staff at the "unbelievable" Grossman Burn Center.
The former Tonight Show host, 72, was in great spirits while chatting with the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer, cracking jokes constantly about his ordeal.
"It's a great way to lose weight. First, you burn off the calories, then you go on a crash diet on your motorcycle," he quipped. "Then you lose 20 pounds."
The TV icon also revealed Joe Biden gave him a call while recuperating, and the two had an unexpectedly casual conversation. "I like Joe very much," the comic said. "Very nice guy."
- Jay Leno Breaks Collarbone & Ribs In Motorcycle Crash 2 Months After Being Hospitalized For Severe Burns
- Jay Leno Reveals What Caused Terrifying Garage Explosion That Left Him With Third-Degree Facial Burns
- Jay Leno Jokes He's Got 'A Brand New Face' After Comedian Suffered Severe Burns From Gasoline Fire
The star's doctors previously shared he underwent skin grafting to fix the damage, and to help speed up the recovery process, he had sessions in a hyperbaric chamber.
In December, Leno detailed exactly what went down in his garage.
"The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it," he said on the Today show of fixing up a 1907 White Steam Car with his pal. "And I said, ‘Blow some air through the line.’ And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Emmy winner wound up missing just two days of his standup tour and was able to be home for the holidays.