Jay Leno Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories as Fans Don't Believe He Was Badly Bruised From Falling Down a Hill: 'Shady'

jay leno sports eye patch black and blue bruises after downhill fall
Source: @insideedition/X

Jay Leno sparked theories he didn't actually fall down from a hill while in Pennsylvania.

Nov. 21 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Jay Leno sparked concern that something more might be going on after he claimed he took a nasty tumble while staying at a hotel.

As OK! previously reported, the TV star, 74, who was seen wearing a black eye patch and bandage on his wrist in Beverly Hills, Calif., revealed he was left with a bruised faced and injured arm following a fall.

jay leno sports eye patch black and blue bruises after downhill fall
Source: @insideedition/X

Jay Leno was seen out with an eye patch in California.

"I fell down. Boom, boom, boom," he told TMZ. I "rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye."

The incident took place on November 16 while Leno was staying at Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Penn., per Inside Edition. Leno, who was in town for a performance, took a shortcut, which led to his injury.

"To get to it (the restaurant), I didn't have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around," Leno explained. "I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. … Let me see if I can go down the hill.'"

jay leno sports eye patch black and blue bruises after downhill fall
Source: @insideedition/X

Jay Leno said you never 'learn by your mistakes' after his fall.

"The great thing about this age, you don't learn by your mistakes. You just keep doing the same stupid thing," Leno added.

Leno, whose net worth is estimated to be around $450 million, set off alarm bells, as people thought the story sounded odd.

Some claimed Leno got into trouble and this is all a cover-up.

"So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???" one X user asked, while another said, "I have never believed a conspiracy more than Jay Leno owing massive gambling debt."

A third added: "Looks like he took a punch to the skull with that shiner. Shady [as f---]," while a fourth alleged, "He's in gambling debt and the collector sent a message."

jay leno pp
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno has gotten hurt in the past.

This is hardly the first time Leno has gotten hurt.

As OK! previously reported, the comedian was severely burned in a gasoline fire that occurred in his garage in 2022.

"It was an accident, that's all," he said at the time. "Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor. You have to joke about it. There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you."

jay leno says election was fair despite trump
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno said he rolled down a hill and hurt his arm and face.

