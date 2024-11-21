Jay Leno Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories as Fans Don't Believe He Was Badly Bruised From Falling Down a Hill: 'Shady'

Jay Leno sparked theories he didn't actually fall down from a hill while in Pennsylvania.

As OK! previously reported, the TV star, 74, who was seen wearing a black eye patch and bandage on his wrist in Beverly Hills, Calif., revealed he was left with a bruised faced and injured arm following a fall.

Jay Leno sparked concern that something more might be going on after he claimed he took a nasty tumble while staying at a hotel.

Jay Leno was seen out with an eye patch in California.

"I fell down. Boom, boom, boom," he told TMZ. I "rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye."

The incident took place on November 16 while Leno was staying at Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Penn., per Inside Edition. Leno, who was in town for a performance, took a shortcut, which led to his injury.

"To get to it (the restaurant), I didn't have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around," Leno explained. "I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. … Let me see if I can go down the hill.'"