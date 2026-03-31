Britney Spears Returns to Posting Odd Dancing Videos Following DUI Arrest and Reunion With Her Sons
March 31 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
Britney Spears returned to posting quirky dancing videos following the short social media hiatus she took after her DUI arrest.
On Monday, March 30, the singer shared two clips of herself grooving in scantily-clad outfits, though she noted one of the uploads was filmed "a month and a half ago."
Britney Spears Posted 2 Dancing Videos
In the old clip, she busted a move to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" while wearing a red crop top that exposed her black bra, a black miniskirt, a long beige trench coat and black hand gloves.
"Feeling a character 🤔🤔😒😒😒😂😂🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ PS… Don’t ever take method acting too seriously 🤧😁," she captioned the post.
Shortly after, she shared another clip where she danced to a rendition of Mario's "I Don't Wanna Know" in a cropped crochet shirt layered over a sparkly silver minidress.
The "Toxic" vocalist appeared to be wearing neon pink bikini bottoms underneath the frock. She oddly added a rose and two avocado emojis to the post.
Though the pop star recently reunited with both of her sons after her DUI, she was solo in the clips.
When Was Britney Spears Arrested?
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As OK! reported, the Woman in Me author, 44, was pulled over in California on March 4 when she was seen speeding and swerving.
Spears blew a 0.06 BAC for a breathalyzer test, with the legal California limit being 0.08 — however, officers are allowed to make arrests if they witness signs of impairment. She was also caught with an unknown substance in her car.
She was booked and released for a DUI and is due in court on May 4.
Her manager, Cade Hudson, called the situation "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," he expressed in a public statement. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
The Singer Thanked Fans for Their Support
Spears returned to social media on March 27, posting a video with son Jayden James Federline, 19.
"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Stay kind !!!" she captioned the upload.
Two days later, the mom-of-two posted with her youngest son and Sean Preston, 20, with the trio smiling wide while enjoying a boat ride.