or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Returns to Posting Odd Dancing Videos Following DUI Arrest and Reunion With Her Sons

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: mega;@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears took a few weeks off from social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears returned to posting quirky dancing videos following the short social media hiatus she took after her DUI arrest.

On Monday, March 30, the singer shared two clips of herself grooving in scantily-clad outfits, though she noted one of the uploads was filmed "a month and a half ago."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Posted 2 Dancing Videos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears is back to posting dancing videos after taking a break from social media.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears is back to posting dancing videos after taking a break from social media.

In the old clip, she busted a move to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" while wearing a red crop top that exposed her black bra, a black miniskirt, a long beige trench coat and black hand gloves.

"Feeling a character 🤔🤔😒😒😒😂😂🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ PS… Don’t ever take method acting too seriously 🤧😁," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The pop star was arrested for a DUI on March 4.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The pop star was arrested for a DUI on March 4.

Shortly after, she shared another clip where she danced to a rendition of Mario's "I Don't Wanna Know" in a cropped crochet shirt layered over a sparkly silver minidress.

The "Toxic" vocalist appeared to be wearing neon pink bikini bottoms underneath the frock. She oddly added a rose and two avocado emojis to the post.

Though the pop star recently reunited with both of her sons after her DUI, she was solo in the clips.

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Britney Spears Arrested?

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The mom-of-two was pulled over on March 4 due to speeding and swerving.
Source: mega

The mom-of-two was pulled over on March 4 due to speeding and swerving.

As OK! reported, the Woman in Me author, 44, was pulled over in California on March 4 when she was seen speeding and swerving.

Spears blew a 0.06 BAC for a breathalyzer test, with the legal California limit being 0.08 — however, officers are allowed to make arrests if they witness signs of impairment. She was also caught with an unknown substance in her car.

She was booked and released for a DUI and is due in court on May 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Britney Spears' manager admitted the star has needed to make lifestyle changes for a long time.
Source: mega

Britney Spears' manager admitted the star has needed to make lifestyle changes for a long time.

Her manager, Cade Hudson, called the situation "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," he expressed in a public statement. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Thanked Fans for Their Support

Photo of The vocalist was happy to reunite with her two sons, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The vocalist was happy to reunite with her two sons, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears returned to social media on March 27, posting a video with son Jayden James Federline, 19.

"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Stay kind !!!" she captioned the upload.

Two days later, the mom-of-two posted with her youngest son and Sean Preston, 20, with the trio smiling wide while enjoying a boat ride.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.