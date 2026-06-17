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J.D. Vance Trolled Over Fox News Appearance: He 'Went Heavy on the Eyeliner This Morning' 

pic of J.D. Vance.
Source: @FOXNEWS/youtube

Social media had a field day mocking Vice Pesident J.D. Vance for sporting what appeared to be 'cat eye' on Fox News.

June 17 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance was brutally trolled on Tuesday, June 16, following an appearance on Fox News in which he appeared to be sporting heavy eyeliner, something he has been called out for numerous times.

While making the rounds promoting his memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vance stopped by Fox News to weigh in on all sorts of subjects, including the alleged Iran agreement and breaking news of an alleged drone plot planned for Sunday’s UFC event at the White House that the FBI disrupted.

Speculation about Vance’s heavy eye makeup has been an ongoing internet meme, with many criticizing and poking fun at the look. However, Vance's team has previously claimed his lashes are natural.

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image of J.D. Vance was mocked for allegedly wearing makeup.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was mocked for allegedly wearing makeup.

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Source: @atrupar/X

Comments on social media X immediately erupted.

Comments on social media X immediately erupted, comparing the vice president to pop culture figures who wear dramatic eye makeup and joking about the Maybelline supply chain.

“@JDVance will soon (to coin a phrase) come out w/ a line of male mascara, eyeliner & long blonde wigs (for those who’re into that),” quipped an attorney on X, referring to a photo of the veep that resurfaced of him in drag from his days at Yale.

“Talking about turning the rhetoric up? They called the former First Lady a man!” noted another in a nod to the vile, viral comment made by UFC fighter Josh Hokit at the White House about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

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image of J.D. Vance is promoting his memoir.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance is promoting his memoir.

“Alpha boy has cat eye going on,” snarked another in reference to the Republican 2028 hopeful’s textbook Freudian obsession with masculinity.

“'This is very, very dark stuff.’ Clearly referring to his guyliner,” mocked another.

“One makeup-wearing tyrant was enough,” remarked another, referring to Vance’s boss, President Donald Trump, a fan of orange-hued tones.

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image of Vance has never directly addressed the rumors.
Source: @FOXNEWS/youtube

Vance has never directly addressed the rumors.

While the internet jokes widely about Vance wearing "guyliner," some beauty experts note that long, dark lashes can easily cast shadows on the waterline.

Vance has never directly addressed the rumors, though his wife has previously maintained that his lashes are au naturel.

Makeup or not, no concealer can hide the fact that Vance faces historically low approval ratings for a sitting vice president at this stage in his tenure, with polls indicating a net negative approval.

image of Vance's net approval plummeted by 21 points.
Source: MEGA

Vance's net approval plummeted by 21 points.

According to national surveys, including polling analysis by CNN’s Harry Enten, Vance's net approval plummeted by 21 points, dropping from a positive 3 percent early in his term to a negative 18 percent.

Compared to previous vice presidents at similar points in their tenure, his standing is historically weak. For reference, former vice presidents polled as follows at this stage: Dick Cheney at +37 percent, Joe Biden at +4 percent, Kamala Harris at -13 percent, and Mike Pence at -7 percent.

While he is considered a top-tier contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, Vance’s path is highly competitive. He is currently polling neck-and-neck with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in GOP primary surveys and is tightly grouped with other potential candidates in general market odds.

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