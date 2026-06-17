Politics J.D. Vance Trolled Over Fox News Appearance: He 'Went Heavy on the Eyeliner This Morning' Source: @FOXNEWS/youtube Social media had a field day mocking Vice Pesident J.D. Vance for sporting what appeared to be 'cat eye' on Fox News. Lesley Abravanel June 17 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vice President J.D. Vance was brutally trolled on Tuesday, June 16, following an appearance on Fox News in which he appeared to be sporting heavy eyeliner, something he has been called out for numerous times. While making the rounds promoting his memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vance stopped by Fox News to weigh in on all sorts of subjects, including the alleged Iran agreement and breaking news of an alleged drone plot planned for Sunday’s UFC event at the White House that the FBI disrupted. Speculation about Vance’s heavy eye makeup has been an ongoing internet meme, with many criticizing and poking fun at the look. However, Vance's team has previously claimed his lashes are natural.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was mocked for allegedly wearing makeup.

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JD Vance were heavy on the eyeliner this morning pic.twitter.com/4LVUbaafbp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Comments on social media X immediately erupted.

Comments on social media X immediately erupted, comparing the vice president to pop culture figures who wear dramatic eye makeup and joking about the Maybelline supply chain. “@JDVance will soon (to coin a phrase) come out w/ a line of male mascara, eyeliner & long blonde wigs (for those who’re into that),” quipped an attorney on X, referring to a photo of the veep that resurfaced of him in drag from his days at Yale. “Talking about turning the rhetoric up? They called the former First Lady a man!” noted another in a nod to the vile, viral comment made by UFC fighter Josh Hokit at the White House about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance is promoting his memoir.

“Alpha boy has cat eye going on,” snarked another in reference to the Republican 2028 hopeful’s textbook Freudian obsession with masculinity. “'This is very, very dark stuff.’ Clearly referring to his guyliner,” mocked another. “One makeup-wearing tyrant was enough,” remarked another, referring to Vance’s boss, President Donald Trump, a fan of orange-hued tones.

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Source: @FOXNEWS/youtube Vance has never directly addressed the rumors.

While the internet jokes widely about Vance wearing "guyliner," some beauty experts note that long, dark lashes can easily cast shadows on the waterline. Vance has never directly addressed the rumors, though his wife has previously maintained that his lashes are au naturel. Makeup or not, no concealer can hide the fact that Vance faces historically low approval ratings for a sitting vice president at this stage in his tenure, with polls indicating a net negative approval.

Source: MEGA Vance's net approval plummeted by 21 points.