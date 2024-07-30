J.D. Vance's Big Gaffe! VP Hopeful Wants Kamala Harris Fired and Replaced With Donald Trump
Right in the heart of his “childless cat lady” scandal that has erupted, VP hopeful J.D. Vance has made a shocking call to action — he wants Vice President Kamala Harris to be fired and replaced with Donald Trump.
Vance attacked Harris over her trade positions, stating: “We oughta fire Kamala Harris and replace her with Donald Trump.”
Prior to the stunning proposition, Vance blamed Harris for being a person who voted to save NAFTA. “She voted — even after it was obvious it was a mistake — she voted to preserve NAFTA, the very trade deal that sent American jobs to Mexico and turned the American dream into nightmares,” Vance stated.
“And now she wants a promotion,” Vance added, referring to Harris likely running as the Democratic nominee for the President of the United States of America now that Joe Biden stepped aside.
It is interesting to note Vance called for Harris to be replaced as VP amid rumors that Trump is considering replacing Vance with Nikki Haley. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign brushed off the hearsay.
This isn’t the first time during his political career that Vance has made bombastic statements about politicians. Interestingly, some his vitriol was previously aimed at his running mate Trump.
In April of 2022, Vance’s former roommate from Yale University, Democratic Representative Josh McLaurin, shared a screenshot of a conversation from February 2016 between the pair. “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a------ like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” Vance wrote. “How’s that for discouraging?”
Claiming “God wants better of us,” Vance reportedly also referred to Trump as an “idiot,” “noxious” and “reprehensible.”
Vance has been under stark criticism in July 2024 for a multitude of past comments he made about people in the United States of America who don’t have children — specifically those in leadership roles — going as far as to call them “sociopathic” and “less mentally stable.”
The DNC responded to Vance on July 30, calling him “deranged” and his rhetoric “disturbing.”