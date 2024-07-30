J.D. Vance's Big Gaffe! VP Hopeful Wants Kamala Harris Fired and Replaced With Donald Trump

It is interesting to note Vance called for Harris to be replaced as VP amid rumors that Trump is considering replacing Vance with Nikki Haley. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign brushed off the hearsay.

This isn’t the first time during his political career that Vance has made bombastic statements about politicians. Interestingly, some his vitriol was previously aimed at his running mate Trump.

In April of 2022, Vance’s former roommate from Yale University, Democratic Representative Josh McLaurin, shared a screenshot of a conversation from February 2016 between the pair. “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a------ like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” Vance wrote. “How’s that for discouraging?”

Claiming “God wants better of us,” Vance reportedly also referred to Trump as an “idiot,” “noxious” and “reprehensible.”