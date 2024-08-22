'Zero Charisma': J.D. Vance Mocked for Awkward Interaction With a Georgia Donut Shop Employee
In a recent visit to Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, experienced an uncomfortable interaction with an employee ahead of his campaign rally on Thursday, August 22.
Accompanied by a group of reporters, Vance made a campaign stop at the shop and ordered two dozen donuts. However, the encounter took an unexpected turn when the woman at the counter expressed her reluctance to appear on camera.
Vance promptly instructed the press to exclude her from their footage, indicating a desire to respect her privacy. However, during the brief exchange, Vance introduced himself, stating: "I'm J.D. Vance, I'm running for vice president."
His introduction didn't seem to impress the employee, as she simply replied "okay" in a dull tone.
The clip of Vance's visit quickly made its rounds on social media and the VP hopeful was ridiculed for the awkward interaction and his "inability to connect to another human being."
One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video in a post that read: "How does someone not know how to order a donut without coming across as super creepy?"
Another user commented, "I absolutely love that no one in that donut shop knew who he was and as soon as he told them, they couldn't give any less of a f---. He has zero charisma."
A third person joked, "Now, [if] they had maple bars shaped like a couch he would have been sooo excited," and a fourth user quipped, "Put the man in any actual real world situation and he turns into the most painfully weird dork."
- J.D. Vance Suggests Democrats Orchestrated the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
- Oprah Winfrey Mocks J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Lady' Comment During DNC as She Endorses VP Kamala Harris for President: Watch
- 'Grab the Disinfectant': Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Takes Shot at J.D. Vance by Posing in Front of an Old Couch
The reception at Holt's Sweet Shop was far from the warm welcome typically expected during campaign stops, especially in a state like Georgia, which is known for its political significance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
With Georgia having a history of close election results, including Joe Biden's narrow victory in 2020 and Trump's win in 2016, every encounter in the state holds importance for candidates seeking support.
Vance's visit to the donut shop may have been intended to connect with local businesses and voters. Still, the unintended awkwardness of the interaction could potentially impact his campaign efforts in the region.