'Zero Charisma': J.D. Vance Mocked for Awkward Interaction With a Georgia Donut Shop Employee

Accompanied by a group of reporters, Vance made a campaign stop at the shop and ordered two dozen donuts. However, the encounter took an unexpected turn when the woman at the counter expressed her reluctance to appear on camera.

Vance promptly instructed the press to exclude her from their footage, indicating a desire to respect her privacy. However, during the brief exchange, Vance introduced himself, stating: "I'm J.D. Vance, I'm running for vice president."

His introduction didn't seem to impress the employee, as she simply replied "okay" in a dull tone.