Stephen Colbert Bashes 'Toddler' J.D. Vance for Having 'No Charisma': 'Why Did Trump Pick Him?'

Colbert also highlighted Vance's recent gaffe at a campaign rally in Ohio, where his joke about Diet Mountain Dew being "racist" fell flat.

Colbert ridiculed Vance's performance, emphasizing his overall ineffectiveness on the campaign trail.

Colbert concluded his segment by questioning the reasoning behind Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate. He pointed out that Vance's background from Ohio may not offer significant advantages, and his alignment with far-right views may alienate certain voter demographics.

"He’s kind of Handmaid’s Tale curious, which will not appeal to suburban women, and he’s terrible on the stump," the host commented. "So a lot of people are asking why the h--- did Trump pick him in the first place?”

