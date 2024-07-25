Stephen Colbert Bashes 'Toddler' J.D. Vance for Having 'No Charisma': 'Why Did Trump Pick Him?'
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took several jabs at Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, comparing him to a crying toddler on a plane and questioning why former President Donald Trump picked him as his running mate.
Colbert's remarks highlighted Vance's low favorability ratings, lack of political experience, and questionable appeal to voters.
The late-night host referred to Trump’s running mate as "Ohio senator and toddler in front of you on an airplane, J.D. Vance."
According to Colbert, the vice presidential nominee typically enhances the ticket's favorability after the conventions. However, recent polls indicate that Vance is struggling in this regard, being described as the least liked VP nominee in decades.
Colbert humorously compared Vance to historical figures, stating, "He’s even more unpopular than Grover Cleveland’s running mate, 'Eustace T. Babypuncher.'"
"You remember his campaign slogan, 'Why is that baby staring at me?'" the talk show host continued. "Among other problems, Vance is the least experienced major party running mate in nearly nine decades, and critics say he doesn’t radiate charm and charisma. Oh come on, you’re telling me this guy has no charisma?"
The comedian humorously displayed a picture of a plank of wood, jokingly mistaking it for Vance, before editing a beard onto the wood plank to represent the Republican nominee.
Colbert also highlighted Vance's recent gaffe at a campaign rally in Ohio, where his joke about Diet Mountain Dew being "racist" fell flat.
Colbert ridiculed Vance's performance, emphasizing his overall ineffectiveness on the campaign trail.
Colbert concluded his segment by questioning the reasoning behind Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate. He pointed out that Vance's background from Ohio may not offer significant advantages, and his alignment with far-right views may alienate certain voter demographics.
"He’s kind of Handmaid’s Tale curious, which will not appeal to suburban women, and he’s terrible on the stump," the host commented. "So a lot of people are asking why the h--- did Trump pick him in the first place?”
As OK! previously reported, Trump's campaign staff allegedly aren't sure Vance is the best choice for a running mate now that President Joe Biden has officially ended his bid for the 2024 election.
“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of J.D. Vance — a selection, they acknowledged, that was [born] of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” reporter Tim Alberta wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 22.