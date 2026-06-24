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'Painfully Awkward' J.D. Vance Mocked for Cringeworthy Moment With Pregnant Wife Usha: Watch

Photo of J.D. and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. and Usha Vance were trolled over their lack of chemistry.

June 24 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance was roasted online for a cringey interview with his pregnant wife, Usha Vance, during a televised event.

A clip of the exchange showed the VP awkwardly greeting his spouse as if they were strangers and giving her a stiff knee-pat, prompting commentators to joke about their lack of chemistry.

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J.D. Vance Awkwardly Greeted His Wife

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Source: @JoJoFromJerz/x

J.D. Vance was trolled for greeting his wife by patting her knee.

“Holy s---. This painfully awkward J.D. Vance moment is going viral,” anti-MAGA commenter Joe Gallina of Call to Activism said. “I’ve seen more chemistry during the Iran negotiations. This guy will never be president.”

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Photo of J.D. Vance was a guest on his wife's podcast.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was a guest on his wife's podcast.

The moment occurred during a Father's Day episode of Usha's podcast, “Storytime With the Second Lady.”

The pregnant 40-year-old introduced her husband to the audience by saying, “I know from personal experience that today’s special reader loves to read to kids. That’s because I see him read books to our own kids every day. That’s right. Today’s special reader is my husband, Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance. Thanks for joining us today, honey.”

The 41-year-old veep responded with a formal, "Of course. Good to see you," while gingerly patting his wife's knee twice.

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Social Media Users Felt the Couple Lacked Chemistry

Photo of One critic thought Usha Vance was giving 'a cry for help.'
Source: MEGA;@mike_nellis/Instagram

One critic thought Usha Vance was giving 'a cry for help.'

The rigid greeting and lack of physical warmth quickly drew heavy mockery across social media platforms, with critics pointing out how unusual it is for a married couple of over a decade to greet each other like distant business associates.

Others joked J.D. patted her leg like a puppy or greeted her as if they had just met.

“I have never in my entire life of reluctant heterosexuality had a man slap my knee like that. You can’t convince me these people know each other’s coffee orders, let alone have been intimate together,” noted one commenter.

“The face Usha Vance makes when J.D. touches her knee is a cry for help if I’ve ever seen one,” Democratic strategist Mike Nellis said.

Is the Vances' Marriage in Trouble?

Photo of The couple decided to have a fourth child after widow Erika Kirk expressed regrets about not having more children.
Source: MEGA

The couple decided to have a fourth child after widow Erika Kirk expressed regrets about not having more children.

The couple has publicly dismissed rumors they’re on the rocks, stating their marriage is incredibly strong as they prepare for the birth of their fourth child, one that Usha wasn’t quite ready for until she and her husband heard the words of widow Erika Kirk regretting she didn’t have more children with her slain husband, Charlie.

Erika and the veep were also seen in an intimate hug on stage following the assassination, which led to speculation that he and Usha were headed for a split, but he laughed off the gossip.

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