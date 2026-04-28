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King Charles Blasted for Visiting 'Felon' Donald Trump But Not Prince Harry and His Grandkids During U.S. Trip: 'How On-Brand'

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King Charles has been slammed for visiting Donald Trump over son Prince Harry.

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April 28 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

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King Charles is spending the week in the U.S. for a historic state visit hosted by president Donald Trump.

However, royal fans were confused as to why the monarch, 77, won't be seeing son Prince Harry and his grandkids, Archie and Princess Lilibet, during the trip.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Be Staying in the U.S. Until April 30

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image of Donald and Melania trump, king Charles and camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Donald Trump and Melania Trump on April 27.

Charles and wife Queen Camilla arrived in Washington D.C. on Monday, April 27, and will be staying until Thursday, April 30.

Harry, 41, and wife, Meghan Markle, moved with their family to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of The Firm.

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The King and Queen's Schedule Does Not Include a Visit With Prince Harry

image of queen camilla and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be staying in the U.S. until April 30.

Royal expert Amanda Matta posted a TikTok on Monday where she discussed the state visit, as well as Camilla, 78, and Charles' American itinerary for the next few days.

Viewers were seemingly annoyed over the sovereign spending time with Trump, 79, and not his youngest son.

"He’ll visit a felon but not his son and grandchildren. How on-brand for him," a fan scoffed in the comments section of the video. "What happened to visiting Archie and Lilibet?" another person asked.

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image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

'What happened to visiting Archie and Lilibet?' a user wondered on a TikTok video about King Charles' trip.

"The king’s own brother [Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor] isn’t allowed to visit him, but the king will visit the p-------- president?" one chimed in.

The former Prince Andrew, 66, has been under much scrutiny lately for his relationship with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As a result of his scandals, Charles took away his royal titles and banished him to the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk last October. The two brothers have kept their distance from each other in recent months.

"Absolutely shameful that he is setting foot in the U.S.," a different person scoffed on the clip.

Prince Harry Last Saw His Father in September 2025

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

The last time Charles and the Duke of Sussex met each other was in September 2025. The Invictus Games founder had tea and exchanged pleasantries with his father at Clarence House in the U.K. at the time.

Media expert John McDermott gave his take on why Charles won't take a trip to the West Coast during his U.S. visit to meet up with Harry and Meghan, 44, this time around.

McDermott told USA Today on Tuesday, April 28, a Harry and Charles reunion would not be good for either man's reputation.

"One of the complications is if Charles did meet with Harry, it overshadows the whole trip, and the point of the trip is the state visit," he said, adding it would cause "competing narratives" to arise.

"If one of the royals goes out, they've got all the spotlight on them," he explained. "This week's agenda is Charles and Camilla, and again, if you meet with Harry, that becomes the story."

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