King Charles Blasted for Visiting 'Felon' Donald Trump But Not Prince Harry and His Grandkids During U.S. Trip: 'How On-Brand'

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King Charles is spending the week in the U.S. for a historic state visit hosted by president Donald Trump. However, royal fans were confused as to why the monarch, 77, won't be seeing son Prince Harry and his grandkids, Archie and Princess Lilibet, during the trip.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Be Staying in the U.S. Until April 30

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Donald Trump and Melania Trump on April 27.

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The King and Queen's Schedule Does Not Include a Visit With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla will be staying in the U.S. until April 30.

Royal expert Amanda Matta posted a TikTok on Monday where she discussed the state visit, as well as Camilla, 78, and Charles' American itinerary for the next few days. Viewers were seemingly annoyed over the sovereign spending time with Trump, 79, and not his youngest son. "He’ll visit a felon but not his son and grandchildren. How on-brand for him," a fan scoffed in the comments section of the video. "What happened to visiting Archie and Lilibet?" another person asked.

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Source: MEGA 'What happened to visiting Archie and Lilibet?' a user wondered on a TikTok video about King Charles' trip.

"The king’s own brother [Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor] isn’t allowed to visit him, but the king will visit the p-------- president?" one chimed in. The former Prince Andrew, 66, has been under much scrutiny lately for his relationship with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As a result of his scandals, Charles took away his royal titles and banished him to the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk last October. The two brothers have kept their distance from each other in recent months. "Absolutely shameful that he is setting foot in the U.S.," a different person scoffed on the clip.

Prince Harry Last Saw His Father in September 2025

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.