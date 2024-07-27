J.D. Vance's Sister Says He's a 'Testament to the Women in His Life' After Jennifer Aniston Condemned His Remarks About Childless Females
J.D. Vance's sister is coming to his defense after his abhorrent comments about women without children came to light.
In a statement from Donald Trump's running mate's sibling Lindsay Lewis, she said her brother has been completely misunderstood after claiming females without kids are "miserable."
Lewis called her family member a "testament to the women in his life" and that he "was raised by some of the strongest women I know and went on to marry an incredibly strong woman in Usha [Vance]."
"The attacks from the media and Democrats that assume anything otherwise is vile," she continued about the backlash.
After the outlandish comments from Vance made the rounds, Jennifer Aniston spoke out in defense of women without kids. “I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the Friends star wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."
In 2021, the Republican politician made an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, where he claimed that the Democratic party is run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”
“You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC,” Vance continued. “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Aniston herself has been extremely candid about how she struggled over the years to get pregnant and how deeply that affected her. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she explained in an interview. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”
