J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Says Secret Service Detail for Their Newborn Baby Is an 'Absurdity'

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Second Lady Usha Vance described the Secret Service detail for her newborn son, Alec, as "sort of an absurdity" given that the infant is constantly by her side. Alec, born in July, marks the first child born to a sitting vice president in over 150 years. "He has a Secret Service detail. None of our newborns had that before," Usha, 40, said in an interview with Daily Wire on Tuesday, September 22. "It's sort of an absurdity because he's always attached to me," J.D. Vance's wife admitted. "He's never anywhere far from me."

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'People Have Been Really Wonderful'

Source: MEGA Usha Vance doesn't think her newborn son needs his own Secret Service team.

The former lawyer discussed what it’s like to raise children in the public eye. "It's different to wonder whether people are watching when you're struggling with some of the things that any parent of any newborn struggles with," Usha said. "But people have been really wonderful about it." She continued, “Either they don't notice me because I think it's sort of an unexpected thing to be in their bagel shop or coffee shop or library or whatever — they're not looking for me in that kind of environment. And when they have noticed, it's only been to be congratulatory, say something sweet about the baby, that sort of thing."

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Usha Vance's Career History

Source: MEGA Usha Vance used to work as a clerk for Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts.

Usha met her husband when attending Yale Law School. After graduation in 2013, she clerked for Judge Brett Kavanaugh (then of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.) Following their 2014 marriage, she continued her legal career, clerking for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and working for several years as a corporate litigator at the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson. While she no longer works outside the home, Usha’s four children keep her busy, but they also help with Alec, she said.

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Source: MEGA The couple's kids love to help take care of their baby brother.

"[Mirabel] seems to think that she has gotten a promotion, so she's really into it," she quipped on Tuesday, adding that her son Ewan "is absolutely enamored of his brother. He wants to do everything for him. He's always trying to hold him; he burps him." As the husband of J.D., who is weighing an expected 2028 presidential run, Usha said he has managed to balance work and fatherhood rather well.

J.D. Vance's Time as a Father Is 'Protected'

Source: MEGA Usha Vance said J.D. is still very 'involved' in raising their kids despite his job.