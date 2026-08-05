Politics J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Says They're 'Happier' Than Ever After Welcoming Baby No. 4 Despite Initially Feeling 'Angst' Over Expanding Their Family Source: MEGA Usha Vance said being a mother to four kids is 'so lovely.' Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Second Lady Usha Vance spilled on the hectic yet rewarding experience of raising four children following the late-July birth of her newborn son, Alec. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, August 4, the 40-year-old expressed deep gratitude for expanding their family, stating she is "really glad" they took the plunge into having a fourth child. She highlighted how she and Vice President J.D. Vance intentionally split responsibilities to ensure each of their older children (Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel) receives dedicated individual attention.

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Usha Vance Gushes Over Newborn Son

Source: MEGA J.D. and Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child in July.

"It's been really lovely so far," she said. "One of the things that has just been beautiful to see is how excited my older kids are about their new brother. They're always fighting over holding him. When we do diaper changes or clothes changes, one of them is always there helping. They're willing to burp him, they want to grab things for him, they want to entertain him. So there's this really great way in which their needs are complementary with his.” Usha noted she remains committed to maintaining "boring" routines like chores, hand-me-downs and normal schools to shield her children from the political spotlight. She also shared that the couple spends individual time with each child to make them feel special.

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Source: MEGA The VP's kids like to help out with their newborn brother.

"They feel like they're getting their own personal time with both of us," she explained. "For example, we go out [of the residence] and do something every day. And we've been doing that since the day we came home from the hospital. So yesterday was my middle child's day, and we went to a bookstore, we went to lunch — we did a quick return at a shop, and the whole time, it was just really special.” The assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk heavily influenced the Vances’ decision to have their fourth child, Alec Neel, who was born on July 19. J.D. first revealed this connection in an excerpt from his book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. He expressed that while he had wanted another child for years, Usha felt their family was complete, especially given the intense pressure of the national political spotlight. However, their perspective shifted entirely following the tragedy.

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Erika Kirk Influenced the Vances' Baby Plans

Source: MEGA J.D. and Usha Vance revealed Erika Kirk's comments made them want more children.

Following Charlie's fatal shooting at a Utah college campus, the Vances traveled to support his widow, Erika Kirk. While comforting her, Erika mentioned through tears that her greatest regret was not having more than two children with Charlie before his life was cut short. The Veep noted that this raw moment had a profound impact on Usha. Shortly after attending the funeral, the couple discovered they were expecting.

Source: MEGA Usha Vance said the family has 'only become happier' since the baby's arrival.