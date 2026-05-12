Jed Duggar Honors 'Beautiful' Wife Katey on Mother's Day After Brother Joseph's Disturbing Arrest

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Jed Duggar took to social media on May 10 to express his admiration and love for his wife, Katey, on Mother’s Day. This marks his first post since the troubling arrest of his brother, Joseph Duggar.

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Family-Focused Mother’s Day Tribute

Source: @jed_duggar/INSTAGRAM He shared family photos featuring their four children.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, Katey!” Jed, 27, wrote on Instagram. He emphasized her exceptional parenting skills, stating, “You are the best mom our kids could ever ask for.” The post included joyful images of Katey with their four children: Truett, Nora, Emma, and Elsie.

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Joseph Duggar Faces Serious Criminal Allegations

Source: @littleduggarfamily/INSTAGRAM Joseph Duggar faces charges involving a minor in Florida.

While Jed celebrated his wife, his family faces serious challenges. Joseph, 31, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Allegations claim he molested a now-14-year-old girl when she was just nine years old during a family vacation in Florida. In his heartfelt message, Jed expressed gratitude for Katey, writing, “Thankful every day for you and the life we’re building together. We all love you so much.” This sentiment stands in stark contrast to the turmoil surrounding his brother’s legal issues.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/INSTAGRAM Joseph Duggar pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.

Joseph has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on a $600,000 bond in March and has since reunited with his wife, Kendra Duggar. The legal troubles began with allegations that Joseph engaged in lewd behavior with a minor under the age of 12. During a forensic interview, the alleged victim described feeling “uncomfortable” and “confused” during the incidents. Joseph reportedly apologized to the victim, which she stated marked the end of the abuse. In light of his situation, Joseph’s legal team has filed a motion to question officials from the Department of Children & Families as part of their defense strategy. They seek access to evidence gathered during the investigation.

The Duggar Family Return to Public Scrutiny

Source: @jed_duggar/INSTAGRAM The Duggar family remain under intense public scrutiny.