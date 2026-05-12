or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jedidiah Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Jed Duggar Honors 'Beautiful' Wife Katey on Mother's Day After Brother Joseph's Disturbing Arrest

Photo of Joseph Duggar, Jed Duggar and Katey Duggar.
Source: @jed_duggar/INSTAGRAM; @littleduggarfamily/INSTAGRAM

Jed Duggar praised wife Katey in a Mother’s Day tribute.

Profile Image

May 12 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jed Duggar took to social media on May 10 to express his admiration and love for his wife, Katey, on Mother’s Day. This marks his first post since the troubling arrest of his brother, Joseph Duggar.

Article continues below advertisement

Family-Focused Mother’s Day Tribute

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of He shared family photos featuring their four children.
Source: @jed_duggar/INSTAGRAM

He shared family photos featuring their four children.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, Katey!” Jed, 27, wrote on Instagram. He emphasized her exceptional parenting skills, stating, “You are the best mom our kids could ever ask for.” The post included joyful images of Katey with their four children: Truett, Nora, Emma, and Elsie.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar Faces Serious Criminal Allegations

Image of Joseph Duggar faces charges involving a minor in Florida.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/INSTAGRAM

Joseph Duggar faces charges involving a minor in Florida.

While Jed celebrated his wife, his family faces serious challenges. Joseph, 31, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Allegations claim he molested a now-14-year-old girl when she was just nine years old during a family vacation in Florida.

In his heartfelt message, Jed expressed gratitude for Katey, writing, “Thankful every day for you and the life we’re building together. We all love you so much.” This sentiment stands in stark contrast to the turmoil surrounding his brother’s legal issues.

MORE ON:
Jedidiah Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Joseph Duggar pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/INSTAGRAM

Joseph Duggar pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.

Joseph has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on a $600,000 bond in March and has since reunited with his wife, Kendra Duggar. The legal troubles began with allegations that Joseph engaged in lewd behavior with a minor under the age of 12.

During a forensic interview, the alleged victim described feeling “uncomfortable” and “confused” during the incidents. Joseph reportedly apologized to the victim, which she stated marked the end of the abuse.

In light of his situation, Joseph’s legal team has filed a motion to question officials from the Department of Children & Families as part of their defense strategy. They seek access to evidence gathered during the investigation.

The Duggar Family Return to Public Scrutiny

Image of The Duggar family remain under intense public scrutiny.
Source: @jed_duggar/INSTAGRAM

The Duggar family remain under intense public scrutiny.

This shocking turn of events has captivated the Duggar family’s followers, especially as Joseph and Kendra appeared in a holiday video just weeks before his arrest. The footage, which showcased family life during the holidays, has raised many questions about their public persona.

As the family navigates this crisis, Jed’s tribute to Katey highlights the importance of family amidst turmoil. Jed’s sister-in-law, Hannah, also chimed in, wishing Katey a happy Mother’s Day in the comments.

The Duggar family continues to be a focal point of public interest. As this story develops, many await updates about Joseph's legal situation and its impact on the family.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.