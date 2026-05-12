Jed Duggar Honors 'Beautiful' Wife Katey on Mother's Day After Brother Joseph's Disturbing Arrest
May 12 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Jed Duggar took to social media on May 10 to express his admiration and love for his wife, Katey, on Mother’s Day. This marks his first post since the troubling arrest of his brother, Joseph Duggar.
Family-Focused Mother’s Day Tribute
“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, Katey!” Jed, 27, wrote on Instagram. He emphasized her exceptional parenting skills, stating, “You are the best mom our kids could ever ask for.” The post included joyful images of Katey with their four children: Truett, Nora, Emma, and Elsie.
Joseph Duggar Faces Serious Criminal Allegations
While Jed celebrated his wife, his family faces serious challenges. Joseph, 31, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Allegations claim he molested a now-14-year-old girl when she was just nine years old during a family vacation in Florida.
In his heartfelt message, Jed expressed gratitude for Katey, writing, “Thankful every day for you and the life we’re building together. We all love you so much.” This sentiment stands in stark contrast to the turmoil surrounding his brother’s legal issues.
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Joseph has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on a $600,000 bond in March and has since reunited with his wife, Kendra Duggar. The legal troubles began with allegations that Joseph engaged in lewd behavior with a minor under the age of 12.
During a forensic interview, the alleged victim described feeling “uncomfortable” and “confused” during the incidents. Joseph reportedly apologized to the victim, which she stated marked the end of the abuse.
In light of his situation, Joseph’s legal team has filed a motion to question officials from the Department of Children & Families as part of their defense strategy. They seek access to evidence gathered during the investigation.
The Duggar Family Return to Public Scrutiny
This shocking turn of events has captivated the Duggar family’s followers, especially as Joseph and Kendra appeared in a holiday video just weeks before his arrest. The footage, which showcased family life during the holidays, has raised many questions about their public persona.
As the family navigates this crisis, Jed’s tribute to Katey highlights the importance of family amidst turmoil. Jed’s sister-in-law, Hannah, also chimed in, wishing Katey a happy Mother’s Day in the comments.
The Duggar family continues to be a focal point of public interest. As this story develops, many await updates about Joseph's legal situation and its impact on the family.