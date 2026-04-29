Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Mocked for 'Tacky' White House State Dinner Looks: 'Proof You Can’t Buy Class'
April 29 2026, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez made a big fashion statement on Tuesday, April 28, when they showed up to the White House state dinner wearing some questionable ensembles.
The Amazon billionaire, 62, and the former journalist, 56, rubbed shoulders with royalty, political figures and other A-listers at the glitzy event held in honor of King Charles' historic state visit this week.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Matched in All-Black Outfits
Sánchez donned an off-the-shoulder black frock that showed off her chest and black stiletto pumps. She added an emerald green choker and her hair was piled up in a high bun.
A silver sequined clutched completed her look and she also sported large diamond stud earrings.
Bezos kept it chic in a classic tuxedo with a coattail and wore a white bowtie to finish off the outfit.
Despite the couple attempting to look their best for the classy occasion, viewers on social media couldn't help but shake their heads at the "tacky" outfits.
"This woman refuses to cover her chest. She’s at a State Dinner honoring the British Monarch. Show some class and have some couth," someone scoffed.
"Solid proof that all the money in the world can't buy class or decorum," another user chimed in. "Proof that you can't buy class. Is there ever an event she doesn't over-display the ta-tas?" one wrote on X.
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Megyn Kelly Bashed the Couple on Her Talk Show
Another person joked: "He looks like a hotel waiter and she looks dressed for a funeral."
"Poor Lauren, always overdoing the cleavage. Tacky as h---," a user said. "Temu funeral," a person chuckled, while another added: "Geez, she is so crass!"
The businessman and the philanthropist were also recently slammed by Megyn Kelly for boasting about their happiness as inflation prices continue to rise for Americans.
The former NBC anchorwoman, 55, spoke about the couple on a recent episode of her eponymous talk show after they were profiled for the New York Times earlier this month.
Kelly called it "the most absurd piece of reading I've had to do in the past six months."
"The message of this piece is that she has made it okay for billionaires to be billionaires again," she said on The Megyn Kelly Show. "That they should just be happy, enjoy life, have fun, and remember to be grateful, and express their gratitude in the mornings… I threw up in my mouth."
"You tell me — could you find something more tone deaf for the times when people are struggling with inflation?" the journalist added.