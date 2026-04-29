Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Mocked for 'Tacky' White House State Dinner Looks: 'Proof You Can’t Buy Class'

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Matched in All-Black Outfits

Source: MEGA The couple donned classy matching black ensembles for the state occasion.

Sánchez donned an off-the-shoulder black frock that showed off her chest and black stiletto pumps. She added an emerald green choker and her hair was piled up in a high bun. A silver sequined clutched completed her look and she also sported large diamond stud earrings. Bezos kept it chic in a classic tuxedo with a coattail and wore a white bowtie to finish off the outfit.

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Lauren Sanchez puts on eye-popping display alongside husband Jeff Bezos at state dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla https://t.co/8kijUxsNEP — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 28, 2026 Source: @Daily_MailUS/X

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Source: MEGA The White House's state dinner for King Charles had a wide-ranging guest list.

Despite the couple attempting to look their best for the classy occasion, viewers on social media couldn't help but shake their heads at the "tacky" outfits. "This woman refuses to cover her chest. She’s at a State Dinner honoring the British Monarch. Show some class and have some couth," someone scoffed. "Solid proof that all the money in the world can't buy class or decorum," another user chimed in. "Proof that you can't buy class. Is there ever an event she doesn't over-display the ta-tas?" one wrote on X.

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Megyn Kelly Bashed the Couple on Her Talk Show

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House for a special state dinner on April 29.

Another person joked: "He looks like a hotel waiter and she looks dressed for a funeral." "Poor Lauren, always overdoing the cleavage. Tacky as h---," a user said. "Temu funeral," a person chuckled, while another added: "Geez, she is so crass!" The businessman and the philanthropist were also recently slammed by Megyn Kelly for boasting about their happiness as inflation prices continue to rise for Americans.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly blasted Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on her talk show.