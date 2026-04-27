Megyn Kelly Slams 'Tone-Deaf' Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez for Bragging About Happiness Amid Rising Inflation Prices

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Megyn Kelly is not a fan of billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. The journalist, 55, spoke about the couple on a recent episode of her eponymous show, slamming them for bragging about being happy while prices continue to rise for the average American.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on Jeff Bezos and his wife on a new episode of her show.

The Amazon founder, 62, and the former news reporter, 56, were profiled for the New York Times earlier this month, with Kelly calling it "the most absurd piece of reading I've had to do in the past six months." "The message of this piece is that she has made it okay for billionaires to be billionaires again," she said on The Megyn Kelly Show. "That they should just be happy, enjoy life, have fun, and remember to be grateful, and express their gratitude in the mornings… I threw up in my mouth."

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Megyn Kelly Blasted Lauren Sánchez's Ritzy Lifestyle

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly slammed Lauren Sánchez for being a 'gold digger.'

"You tell me — could you find something more tone deaf for the times when people are struggling with inflation?" the former Fox News host added. Kelly further ripped into Sánchez, noting the public has "seen you on your yacht with a bubble bath foaming out of your hot tub, which is the size of an Olympic swimming pool in the Mediterranean." "We get it. Most of us could never dream of living like that. And by the way, wouldn't even if we had your husband's – not your – billions," she said.

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Source: MEGA 'You tell me — could you find something more tone deaf for the times when people are struggling with inflation?' Megyn Kelly asked.

Kelly further called Sánchez a "gold digger," accusing her of always "upgrading to a richer, more well-known man, until she found one of the richest men in the world." "You better watch it, Jeff Bezos, because if she meets Elon Musk, he's higher than you on the totem pole," she joked.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Married in June 2025

Source: MEGA The couple are honorary co-chairs of this year's Met Gala.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are Sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala