Jeffrey Epstein Called Himself a Coward, Tried to Call His Dead Mom — Just Days Before He Killed Himself, Shocking New Records Reveal
New details are coming to light about Jeffrey Epstein's state of mind before he committed suicide in 2019.
According to a letter, which is part of uncovered records from Epstein's stay at the Metropolitan Correctional Center after his July 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, the disgraced financier wrote a letter to another abuser: Larry Nassar, the U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing a slew of athletes.
"It appeared he mailed it out and it was returned back to him," the investigator who found the letter told a prison official. '"I am not sure if I should open it or should we hand it over to anyone?"
Jail officials said Epstein was annoyed and unable to sleep while in prison, even calling himself a "coward" and complaining about life behind bars, as he was used to luxurious getaways and private jets.
Epstein was under physiological observation at the time for a suicide attempt. However, he insisted he wasn't suicidal, telling a psychologist he had a "wonderful life" and it "would be crazy to end it."
On August 10, 2019, he was found dead in his jail cell.
The night before his death, he didn't attend a meeting with lawyers, as he had to call his family. According to a memo from a unit manager, Epstein told a jail employee he was calling his mom — but she had died 15 years prior.
As OK! previously reported, Epstein met with Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in 2010, his private calendars from March of that year revealed.
At the time, Epstein still had five months of house arrest left after he admitted to soliciting a minor for prostitution. (He previously served a 13-month jail sentence before he was released on July 22, 2009, for a year of probation on house arrest until August 2010.)
In 2019, Prince Andrew previously spoke out about his relationship with Epstein.
"As far as Mr. Epstein was concerned, it was the wrong decision to go and see him in 2010. As far as my association with him was concerned, it had some seriously beneficial outcomes in areas that have nothing and have nothing to do with what I would describe as what we're talking about today," he said about their friendship, which caused Andrew to no longer be a full-time royal due to being linked to Epstein.
"On balance, could I have avoided ever meeting him? Probably not and that's because of my friendship with Ghislaine [Maxwell], it was… it was… it was inevitable that we would have come across each other. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes," he said.
