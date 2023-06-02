Jeffrey Epstein Called Himself a Coward, Tried to Call His Dead Mom — Just Days Before He Killed Himself, Shocking New Records Reveal

"As far as Mr. Epstein was concerned, it was the wrong decision to go and see him in 2010. As far as my association with him was concerned, it had some seriously beneficial outcomes in areas that have nothing and have nothing to do with what I would describe as what we're talking about today," he said about their friendship, which caused Andrew to no longer be a full-time royal due to being linked to Epstein.

"On balance, could I have avoided ever meeting him? Probably not and that's because of my friendship with Ghislaine [Maxwell], it was… it was… it was inevitable that we would have come across each other. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes," he said.