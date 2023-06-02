OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Called Himself a Coward, Tried to Call His Dead Mom — Just Days Before He Killed Himself, Shocking New Records Reveal

epstein
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 2 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

New details are coming to light about Jeffrey Epstein's state of mind before he committed suicide in 2019.

According to a letter, which is part of uncovered records from Epstein's stay at the Metropolitan Correctional Center after his July 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, the disgraced financier wrote a letter to another abuser: Larry Nassar, the U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing a slew of athletes.

Article continues below advertisement

"It appeared he mailed it out and it was returned back to him," the investigator who found the letter told a prison official. '"I am not sure if I should open it or should we hand it over to anyone?"

Jail officials said Epstein was annoyed and unable to sleep while in prison, even calling himself a "coward" and complaining about life behind bars, as he was used to luxurious getaways and private jets.

epstein
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Epstein was under physiological observation at the time for a suicide attempt. However, he insisted he wasn't suicidal, telling a psychologist he had a "wonderful life" and it "would be crazy to end it."

On August 10, 2019, he was found dead in his jail cell.

The night before his death, he didn't attend a meeting with lawyers, as he had to call his family. According to a memo from a unit manager, Epstein told a jail employee he was calling his mom — but she had died 15 years prior.

Article continues below advertisement
epstein
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Epstein met with Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in 2010, his private calendars from March of that year revealed.

At the time, Epstein still had five months of house arrest left after he admitted to soliciting a minor for prostitution. (He previously served a 13-month jail sentence before he was released on July 22, 2009, for a year of probation on house arrest until August 2010.)

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein
Article continues below advertisement
epstein
Source: mega

In 2019, Prince Andrew previously spoke out about his relationship with Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

"As far as Mr. Epstein was concerned, it was the wrong decision to go and see him in 2010. As far as my association with him was concerned, it had some seriously beneficial outcomes in areas that have nothing and have nothing to do with what I would describe as what we're talking about today," he said about their friendship, which caused Andrew to no longer be a full-time royal due to being linked to Epstein.

"On balance, could I have avoided ever meeting him? Probably not and that's because of my friendship with Ghislaine [Maxwell], it was… it was… it was inevitable that we would have come across each other. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Daily Mail reported on the letter.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.