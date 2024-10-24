Donald Trump’s Campaign Rocked: Ex-Prez Accused of 'Groping' Former Model in 1993 During What Felt Like an 'Orchestrated' Game Between Him and Jeffrey Epstein
Another alleged victim accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault has spoken out less than two weeks before the 2024 presidential election.
A woman named Stacey Williams, who worked as a professional model during the 1990s, claimed she was "groped" by the former Republican president at Trump Tower in 1993 while she was casually dating late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Williams initially made the confession on Monday, October 21, during a Zoom event organized by a group called Survivors for Kamala. The call featured famed actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd and brought together victims of abuse in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' run for office.
The former model later elaborated on her story during an interview with a news publication, detailing how she first met Trump at a Christmas party in 1992 before it became "very clear" that Epstein and the controversial politician "were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together."
Willams said it wasn’t until the end of winter or early spring in 1993 when she was on a walk with Epstein, who suggested the duo made a pit stop to visit Trump at Trump Tower.
Shortly after she and Epstein showed up at the building, Williams recalled Trump allegedly pulling her toward him before groping her by putting his hands “all over [her] b------," as well as her waist and behind.
Williams remembered feeling like she was unable to move after growing “deeply confused” about what had just occurred.
The former model insisted Trump and Epstein smiled at one another after the allegedly nonconsensual encounter.
"Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: 'Why did you let him do that?'" Williams shared on the Zoom call. "He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused."
Epstein's reaction made Williams feel like she was part of some "twisted game" between the two businessmen, noting to the news outlet: "I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat."
"I left the business," she pointed out. "I disappeared on purpose because I love being anonymous and I love my life of being a private citizen. Then I watched what has happened to women who come out and it is so horrifying and abusive. The thought of doing that, especially as a mother with a child in my house, was just not possible."
Later in 1993, Trump mailed Williams a postcard featuring an aerial view of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach. The brunette beauty provided a photo of the postcard, which displayed a message from Trump in his handwriting that read, “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald.”
Williams’ longtime friend Ally Gutwillinger backed up the former model’s claim, informing the news publication about a time she was visiting her pal in 2015, when Trump was initially running for president, and came across the letter he had sent more than 20 years prior.
“I went to her house sometime in that week and I saw a postcard of Mar-a-Lago and I said: ‘What’s this?’ and she said ‘Turn it over,’” Gutwillinger recalled. “She said something like: ‘He’s vile, he groped me in Trump Tower.’”
In response to the allegations, Trump’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, declared: "These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”
The Guardian interviewed Williams after her appearance on the Survivors for Kamala Zoom call.