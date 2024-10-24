Donald Trump’s Campaign Rocked: Ex-Prez Accused of 'Groping' Former Model in 1993 During What Felt Like an 'Orchestrated' Game Between Him and Jeffrey Epstein

A woman named Stacey Williams , who worked as a professional model during the 1990s, claimed she was " groped " by the former Republican president at Trump Tower in 1993 while she was casually dating late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein .

The former model later elaborated on her story during an interview with a news publication, detailing how she first met Trump at a Christmas party in 1992 before it became "very clear" that Epstein and the controversial politician "were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together."

Williams initially made the confession on Monday, October 21, during a Zoom event organized by a group called Survivors for Kamala. The call featured famed actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd and brought together victims of abuse in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ' run for office.

Shortly after she and Epstein showed up at the building, Williams recalled Trump allegedly pulling her toward him before groping her by putting his hands “all over [her] b------," as well as her waist and behind.

Willams said it wasn’t until the end of winter or early spring in 1993 when she was on a walk with Epstein , who suggested the duo made a pit stop to visit Trump at Trump Tower.

"Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: 'Why did you let him do that?'" Williams shared on the Zoom call. "He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused."

Epstein's reaction made Williams feel like she was part of some "twisted game" between the two businessmen, noting to the news outlet: "I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat."