Something We Don't Know? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Gives Daring Look at Bill Gates in New Photo From Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

split photo of prince andrew, jeffrey epstein and bill gates
Source: mega

The former prince and Microsoft co-founder were pictured in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

The hits just keep coming for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former prince, who was stripped of all his royal titles in October, was pictured with Bill Gates in a new photo from late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

Released along with other shocking photos by the House Oversight Committee on Friday, December 12, the image shows Andrew, 65, seemingly chatting with the Microsoft magnate, 70.

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Bill Gates pictured in a new photo released images from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Bill Gates were pictured in a new photo released images from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

Reportedly taken at the Malaria Summit in London in 2018, the photo is thought to be a cropped version of a snap that also included Andrew's older brother, King Charles, 77.

image King Charles was seemingly cropped out of the photo.
Source: House Oversight Committee

King Charles was cropped out of the photo.

In the photo, the exiled prince seems to share a knowing glance with the tech mogul-turned-humanitarian — who was married to wife Melinda Gates for 27 years until they announced their divorce in 2021.

In April, Melinda, 61, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revealed she "had to" call her marriage off due to a lack of trust, though she didn't share other details.

Gates appears in several other photos that were released on Friday.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Can't Get a Lawyer

image of The former prince has reportedly been struggling to land legal representation.
Source: mega

The former prince has reportedly been struggling to land legal representation.

Earlier this week, insiders revealed lawyers have been refusing to take Andrew's calls amid the ongoing Epstein scandal.

A senior palace source shared of his struggle to land legal representation: "He's ringing around as pressure intensifies from Congress, but lawyers won't touch him."

"They don't want the reputational damage, not with Congress coming after him," the source added. "Every firm sees a runaway train of disaster they do not want to board."

The Disgraced Former Royal Has Maintained His Innocence

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied knowing his accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Source: mega

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied knowing his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Despite there being widespread photos of Andrew in the presence of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, 63 — the pedophile's trafficking co-conspirator — and his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, Andrew has continued to deny all allegations made against him.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady [Giuffre], none whatsoever," he declared during his infamous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis.

However, it was revealed in 2022 that Andrew paid Giuffre, 41, an undisclosed amount in an out-of-court settlement. The late author said she was forced to have s-- with Andrew on three occasions when she was a minor.

image of 'I vigorously deny the accusations against me,' the ex-prince said in a statement on October 30.
Source: mega

'I vigorously deny the accusations against me,' the ex-prince said in a statement on October 30.

Andrew shared in a statement upon having his royal titles stripped on Thursday, October 30, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

The father-of-two was not only stripped of royal status but evicted from his longtime residence, Royal Lodge.

