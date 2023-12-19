OK Magazine
Jeffrey Epstein Judge Rules to Unseal the Names of 177 of the Late Trafficker's Associates

epstein
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Judge Loretta Preska ruled that court documents containing the names of 177 of Jeffrey Epstein's associates would be "unsealed in full" in the new year.

The list will not only include the names of some of the convicted criminal's recruiters and victims, but also his high profile friends and staffers that worked on his private island.

epstein
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 while facing criminal charges.

Preska set the official release date for Monday, January 1, but it's been reported that it's likely the files will be made public the next day due to it being a holiday. The judge also allowed a 14-day period for any of the people named to object to the release.

The decision to unseal the hundreds of documents — which likely includes emails, court depositions and other legal filings — was made in connection with Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for her involvement in his trafficking operation.

Although Giuffre's case was settled, The Miami Herald filed a lawsuit to have the documents released to the public.

epstein names released
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre was one of Epstein's trafficking victims.

The bombshell files are said to contain information on a young woman who accused Prince Andrew of inappropriately touching her at one of Epstein's properties.

There is also rumored to be information on Epstein's friend, Jean-Luc Brunel, who hung himself in prison while facing sexual abuse charges.

epstein names released
Source: mega

Court documents revealing the names of 177 Epstein associated will be released in the new year.

Several politicians and celebrities, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, have had ties to Epstein and Maxwell in the past. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also admitted to taking flights on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s.

However, it is unknown if they or any major public figures will be named in the court documents, other than Prince Andrew.

epstein names released
Source: mega

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming she'd been forced to have sexual encounters with him when she was 17.

As OK! previously reported, Giuffre sued the royal in 2021, claiming she'd been forced to have sexual encounters with Andrew while she was being trafficked by Epstein when she was only 17 years old.

The two later reached a pricey settlement, but according to a source, the prince has been consulting with his lawyers to attempt to overturn the settlement.

"I can tell you with confidence that the Prince Andrew team is now considering legal options," a source spilled at the time.

Daily Mail reported the judge's ruling to unseal the court documents naming Epstein's associates.

