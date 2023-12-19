Jeffrey Epstein Judge Rules to Unseal the Names of 177 of the Late Trafficker's Associates

Preska set the official release date for Monday, January 1, but it's been reported that it's likely the files will be made public the next day due to it being a holiday. The judge also allowed a 14-day period for any of the people named to object to the release.

The decision to unseal the hundreds of documents — which likely includes emails, court depositions and other legal filings — was made in connection with Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison for her involvement in his trafficking operation.

Although Giuffre's case was settled, The Miami Herald filed a lawsuit to have the documents released to the public.