Jeffrey Epstein was a man of many secrets during his lifetime, but that is all about to change. OK! has exclusively obtained court documents revealing that the pedophile’s victim-turned-recruiter Nadia Marcinkova was subpoenaed by the attorney general for the Virgin Islands.

OK! can report that the subpoena was issued back in August and demands Marcinkova, now 34, hand over specific records and documents that fall into 12 separate categories. Prosecutors have ordered the Slovakian-born pilot to comply by returning the requested evidence within 30 days of receiving the notice.

The late criminal, who died in his jail cell at age 66 in August 2019, is not the only person whose secret personal affairs are at stake, should Marcinkova do as directed of her by the attorney general’s office.

That court docs also requests “all documents or materials reflecting or referencing any communications with or relating to” Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein’s partner in crime, currently behind bars in Brooklyn); Virgin Islands tax lawyer Erika A. Kellerhals; Epstein estate coexecutors Richard D. Kahn and Darren K. lndyke; Yulia Slinskaya, an Epstein ex-employee; Adriana Ross, a former model accused of organizing under-age girls for Epstein; and Lesley Groff, an Epstein assistant who allegedly coordinated travel for young girls, and/or Sarah Kellen, another former assistant who allegedly kept a Rolodex of young girls for Epstein.

Slinskaya, Ross and Groff have also been served with subpoenas in the case.

Marcinkova is next asked to supply the court with all documents “reflecting any and all payments to You, whether monetary or in kind,” for any of her services or work as well as any materials reflecting “employment agreements and/or severance agreements” and documents related to “any settlement or nondisclosure agreements.”

The attorney general also asked that Marcinkova detail what exactly her job was during her time with Epstein and provide an accounting of all financial transactions and credit card purchases made during that time.

Marcinkova is also asked to supply the court with:

All Documents and materials relating to any immigration matters, including but not limited to visas and applications therefor, for any girl or woman who visited or traveled with Jeffrey Epstein, and all Communications, in electronic paper form, with any immigration attorney related to any such girl or woman.

All Documents, materials, recordings, or books reflecting, referencing or documenting any flights You took, including but not limited to those You piloted, with Jeffrey Epstein, including but not limited to the aircraft You piloted, and including the identity of each of the passengers on each flight.

Any and all communications reflecting or relating to any travel arrangements to or from the Virgin Islands in which You were involved, including but not limited to any and all passengers on each trip, and the provider of each mode of travel.

All photos, videos, including any housed within electronic media, of You with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Erika Kellerhals, Richard D Kahn, Darren K Indyke, Yuha Slmkaya, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff and/or Sarah Kellen.

Provide all Documents and materials related to any and all cellular phone numbers used by You for the relevant timeframe, including each phone number assigned to or used by You and the cellular carrier through which the service was handled.

Any and all Documents, materials, or other items related to any credit, checking, or other financial account of any description opened for You by Jeffery Epstein and/or any one on Jeffrey Epstein’s behalf including by Darren Indyke or Richard Kahn including but not limited to any American Express account.

Many have identified Marcinkova as an accomplice in procuring underage girls for Epstein, but she was just as much a victim of the serial pedophile. Incident reports from the Palm Beach Police Department reveal that Epstein told at least one underage victim that Marcinkova was his “Yugoslavian sex slave.” Multiple girls also state that Epstein made them engage in sexual acts with Marcinkova, which eventually turned into threesomes with both himself and the model.

“Epstein had purchased her from her family in Yugoslavia,” wrote Detective Joseph Recarey after his interview with one victim. “Epstein bragged he brought her into the United States to be his Yugoslavian sex slave.”

Marcinkova would have been underage during most of the alleged incidents described by Epstein’s victims during the initial 2006 investigation in Palm Beach. She was no older than 16 when she and another underage victim were allegedly forced to stimulate each other manually, orally and with toys while Epstein watched them and pleasured himself in the bed.

That same unnamed girl broke down in tears while revealing she had been to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion hundreds of times in a two-year period and made thousands of dollars. At first, she was paid extra to perform an oral sex act on Marcinkova, then each week “things continued to escalate,” according to an incident report.

That victim said that she was “adamant… that no vaginal penetration would occur with [Epstein],” but her request was ignored by the pedophile, she told Detective Recarey. During one visit — the date of which she could not recall — Epstein allegedly raped that victim after she and Marcinkova had engaged in an oral sex act to completion.

Another woman also detailed a similar progression of events, starting with massages and leading into sexual encounters with Marcinkova. That victim, who was of age during all visits to the house, as she first met Epstein at 18, told Detective Recarey she also performed oral sex acts on Epstein but refused his directive to bring around other young girls.

She also claimed that she was once directed to perform a manual sex act on herself while watching Epstein have sex with Marcinkova.

Another victim, who told police she began having sexual relations with Marcinkova at 16, said that Epstein took pictures of the two and actually displayed them around his home.

Though Marcinkova was an alleged victim of Epstein, she would later start recruiting girls for the financier, according to court documents. Marcinkova was granted immunity as part of Epstein’s 2008 deal despite the fact that no charges would likely have been filed against her based on the police investigation.

Police still allowed her to visit Epstein in prison, however — more than 90 times — despite having learned the fact that she was underage when she started living with the pedophile.

Born Nada Marcinkova in eastern Czechoslovakia before moving with her family to Yugoslavia, the pilot changed her surname (now Marcinko) in recent years and Americanized her first name, going by Nadia.