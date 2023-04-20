Sarah Ferguson Weighs In On What Princess Diana May Have Thought Of William & Harry's Ongoing Feud
Sarah Ferguson never shies away from giving her two cents.
On the Thursday, April 20, episode of Good Morning Britain, Fergie gave a thoughtful answer when asked what she believed her old friend Princess Diana would would think of sons Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud.
"She was all about being true to her heart, and her heart would say, 'My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children,'" she revealed.
"And that is what she'd look at. She'd look at altitude and I don't know, she's not here to speak for herself, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life," the Duchess of York added, personally condemning the two men for their tense relationship.
"I think all of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling on the internet and social media. And, I think that we need to really lead by example ... why don't you just smile and be kind?" Fergie continued.
The talk show hosts also asked if the red-headed royal was attending King Charles III’s coronation.
"No I'm not because it's a state occasion and being divorced, you can't have it both ways," the 63-year-old said, mentioning her split from the disgraced Prince Andrew.
"You don't mind, you don't feel sorry?" asked one of the TV personalities. "You have grown up with them and you're very close to Charles."
"The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family. I think they're doing a great job of unifying the family," the mom-of-two replied.
Fergie insisted she wasn't offended by not receiving an invite and in no way feels exiled from the brood because of it.
"Just because I'm not there on the state occasion ... in private I can be there and that's a lovely feeling to be part of the family, it really is," she spilled. "As I said you can't have it both ways, you mustn't sit on the fence – you're either in or out but don't muck around."