Politics Attorney General Pam Bondi Warned of Hefty Daily Fines If She Fails to Release Full Epstein Files Source: mega Hundreds of pages of the Epstein files were redacted, with some being completely blacked out. Allie Fasanella Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Pam Bondi will be fined every day she doesn't release the remaining Epstein files if an effort to hold her accountable goes through. Per the bipartisan plan, the attorney general will face daily punishment if she doesn't comply within 30 days. California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Kentucky GOP Rep Thomas Massie — who helmed the legislation forcing the Department of Justice to make all the Epstein files public — previously threatened Bondi with jail time if she failed adhere to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Source: mega The move to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Pam Bondi move would only need to pass the House.

While the DOJ published a massive collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking case on Friday, December 19, thousands of files have yet to be released. Hundreds of pages of the released material were also bizarrely redacted, with some being completely blacked out. Moreover, 16 files that were originally available to view online, including one featuring photos of President Donald Trump, have since been removed.

'Our Goal Is To Get the Documents Out for the Survivors'

Source: mega Ro Khanna said Pam Bondi will have 30 days to comply with their request for full transparency.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Khanna said he and Massie will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Bondi after a 30-day grace period. The move would only need to pass the House to be approved. "Our goal is not to take down Bondi," he told the outlet. "Our goal is to get the documents out for the survivors. Our goal is to take down the rich and powerful men who went to rape island and covered up the abuse."

The DOJ Claims Reactions Were Made to Protect the Victims

Source: mega The DOJ claimed the redactions were applied to protect the privacy of victims or minors involved.

Khanna also noted that he hopes to have a congressional committee review the aforementioned redacted materials to guarantee the redactions are necessary. The DOJ claimed the redactions were applied to protect the privacy of victims or minors involved. Massie told CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, December 21, "The quickest way, and I think the most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi, and that doesn’t require going through the courts." He added, "Ro Khanna and I are talking about and drafting that right now."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Says 'Bring It On'

Source: mega Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed potential contempt proceedings.