Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch Searched by 'Dogs Trained to Find Corpses' as Authorities Reinvestigate Claim 2 Girls Were Buried There
March 24 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico is at the center of a new investigation after a resurfaced 2019 email claimed two girls were murdered and buried on the expansive property.
In a new report, ITV correspondent Dan Rivers visited the location with late victim Virginia Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts and his wife.
Virginia Giuffre's Brother Visits Zorro Ranch
"It doesn't really hit you until you get here," Roberts stated of being on the 7,000-acre grounds where his sibling said she was abused. "If she was here, she'd be doing it."
Giuffre took her own life in April 2025. For years, she claimed she was sexually abused by ex-Prince Andrew while being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She shared horrific details of what she endured in her posthumous memoir, which released in October 2025.
Rivers revealed "specialist dogs trained to find corpses have already searched the property," however, "no human remains have been found" so far.
"I mean, if that's what we have to do, dig the whole property up," Roberts stated. "Every single inch, because those girls deserve justice."
'People Are Scared to Come Forward'
- Jeffrey Epstein Investigation Intensifies as FBI Searches Disgraced Financier's Secluded New Mexico Ranch Where Bodies Were Allegedly 'Buried'
- Jeffrey Epstein Investigation Erupts as FBI Tip About Dead Bodies Buried at His New Mexico Ranch Launches Fresh Probe
- 'Somebody Got to Her': Virginia Giuffre's Father Makes Shocking Claim as He Doesn't Think She 'Committed Suicide'
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Rivers revealed ranch workers have signed an NDA to stay silent and will be forced to pay $100K if they break it.
"A lot of people are scared to come forward, but the FBI is in some shape or form responsible for this," Roberts declared. "If there are bodies on this land, the blood is on their hands."
What Did the Original Claim Say?
As OK! reported, a 2019 email resurfaced in the released Epstein files sparked a new investigation.
At the time, someone claiming to be a former employee at the compound sent an email to Albuquerque radio host Eddy Aragon a few months after Epstein's July 2019 suicide.
In the message, they penned, "Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?"
The Property Is Now Owned by Former State Senator Don Huffines
The individual also claimed they had video footage of the dead financier engaging in s-- acts with minors and demanded "1 Bitcoin" be sent that day in exchange for the clip. At the time, Aragon said he alerted local authorities, though it's unclear if an investigation took place.
In 2024, Texas businessman and former state senator Don Huffines bought the property. He said authorities have his "full cooperation" in exploring the premises.
Earlier this month, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez admitted to The Albuquerque Journal that there will be "real obstacles" in the search, but they "will follow the evidence wherever it leads and leave no credible question unexplored."
"Physical evidence may no longer exist, and the statute of limitations has likely run on many potential offenses," he explained. "At the conclusion of our investigation, we will issue a full public report. The people of New Mexico, and those who were harmed, are entitled to a complete and transparent accounting of what we found and what we did not."