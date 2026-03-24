Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch Searched by 'Dogs Trained to Find Corpses' as Authorities Reinvestigate Claim 2 Girls Were Buried There

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Virginia Giuffre's Brother Visits Zorro Ranch

Source: department of justice Authorities are looking into a 2019 claim that two girls were killed and buried at Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch.

"It doesn't really hit you until you get here," Roberts stated of being on the 7,000-acre grounds where his sibling said she was abused. "If she was here, she'd be doing it." Giuffre took her own life in April 2025. For years, she claimed she was sexually abused by ex-Prince Andrew while being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She shared horrific details of what she endured in her posthumous memoir, which released in October 2025.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV News (@itvnews) Source: @itvnews/instagram Virginia Giuffre's brother recently visited the infamous property with his wife and a reporter.

Rivers revealed "specialist dogs trained to find corpses have already searched the property," however, "no human remains have been found" so far. "I mean, if that's what we have to do, dig the whole property up," Roberts stated. "Every single inch, because those girls deserve justice."

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'People Are Scared to Come Forward'

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Source: mega Virginia Giuffre took her own life in April 2025 after years of trying to share her story.

Rivers revealed ranch workers have signed an NDA to stay silent and will be forced to pay $100K if they break it. "A lot of people are scared to come forward, but the FBI is in some shape or form responsible for this," Roberts declared. "If there are bodies on this land, the blood is on their hands."

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What Did the Original Claim Say?

Source: mega Zorro Ranch is being searched by dogs trained to find corpses.

As OK! reported, a 2019 email resurfaced in the released Epstein files sparked a new investigation. At the time, someone claiming to be a former employee at the compound sent an email to Albuquerque radio host Eddy Aragon a few months after Epstein's July 2019 suicide. In the message, they penned, "Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?"

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The Property Is Now Owned by Former State Senator Don Huffines

Source: mega An anonymous individual claimed Jeffrey Epstein killed two girls during 'rough s--' and had them buried on the ranch.