Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Admits She Doesn't Use Tampons: 'I Just Wear a Diaper'

“The bathrooms are so small,” Meme added. "And for being a bigger person, it is very hard. You're in close quarters, and you have to somehow shove a tampon in there and out. It’s bad.”

Then, the blonde beauty made a shocking revelation to her followers. "Not me. I just wear a diaper," she said. “I am not putting tampons up this hoo-ha. There's no way.”

“Diapers — you are gonna feel so free. And, like, dude, you can bleed in them, and, like, I use one diaper a day. Whereas before, I used to use, like, f------- six tampons a day because I'm so heavy. I use one diaper a day," she replied. “I've preached these diapers, and they're they're black. Like, they look like briefs.”