Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Admits She Doesn't Use Tampons: 'I Just Wear a Diaper'
Did Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, really go there?!
On the latest episode of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," the musical artist discussed how she doesn't like to use tampons when a fan asked what its like to share a tour bus with her best friend Meme Sahan.
“I feel like [our periods] were linked for a while there. Right?” the 44-year-old said. “Mine is pretty powerful. Mine will not change for anybody.”
“You make mine start,” Sahan said before she asked, “Let's talk about on the tour bus, though. How are we gonna do this?"
“The bathrooms are so small,” Meme added. "And for being a bigger person, it is very hard. You're in close quarters, and you have to somehow shove a tampon in there and out. It’s bad.”
Then, the blonde beauty made a shocking revelation to her followers. "Not me. I just wear a diaper," she said. “I am not putting tampons up this hoo-ha. There's no way.”
“Diapers — you are gonna feel so free. And, like, dude, you can bleed in them, and, like, I use one diaper a day. Whereas before, I used to use, like, f------- six tampons a day because I'm so heavy. I use one diaper a day," she replied. “I've preached these diapers, and they're they're black. Like, they look like briefs.”
The pair also discussed how managing their time of the month while on the road is quite difficult.
“Oh, bro. It's gonna be disgusting because you can't s--- on the bus,” Bunnie said. “I've been throwing toilet paper down the bus, the toilet."
“It's habit,” Bunnie continued .
“You can't put toilet paper down. You gotta throw them in the trash can,” her pal warned her. “And we didn't know that for the first month last year. And we all toilet papered down, and it got clogged.”
This is hardly the first time Bunnie has made a NSFW revelation.
In July, she said her s-- life is in a rut. “My husband is so vanilla,” she said on her podcast. “He doesn’t like any of that s---. He is like, ‘Just ride me and get off.'”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She added that they've had to put things on hold due to their schedules.
“We’re so busy,” she shared. “The last thing we ever think about is s-- — I mean, I think about it all the time and I’m sure he does too — but we are just so busy and so tired. We love crawling into bed and just watching a TV show together. That’s like foreplay to us.”