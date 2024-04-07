Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Worst Nightmare: Rapper's Friends 'Are Questioning What He Did Behind Closed Doors to Warrant Such an Aggressive Raid': Source
Sean "Diddy" Combs' pals are allegedly having doubts about the record producer after his L.A. and Miami estates were raided by Homeland Security and electronic devices were confiscated in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
"Diddy’s friends and neighbors on both coasts are questioning what he did behind closed doors to warrant such an aggressive raid," a source spilled to a news outlet. "There’s talk of assaults, trafficking and torture chambers."
"He allegedly had a 24/7 armed security detail patrolling his properties, which begs the question: What is Diddy hiding?" the source continued. "The feds broke into safes, tore through walk-in closets filled with designer clothes — everything was scattered in search of evidence."
"No one knows for sure what went on in his homes — not yet, anyway — but Cassie’s filing definitely opened up a Pandora’s box," the source added, referring to the rapper's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura who accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse.
A woman known only as Jane Doe also alleged the producer gangraped her with Harve Pierre and a third man when she was only 17 years old.
Diddy spoke out against these disturbing accusations on social media in December 2023.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said at the time. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
Last month, Diddy's lawyer Aaron Dyer called the raids of his client's homes a "gross overuse of military-level force."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the attorney stated at the time.
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," Dyer concluded.
However, despite fighting back against the various claims against him, the source noted "the damage has been done" and this situation has turned into Diddy's "worst nightmare."
The source spoke with In Touch about Diddy's friends and neighbors' opinions on the raids.