Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Worst Nightmare: Rapper's Friends 'Are Questioning What He Did Behind Closed Doors to Warrant Such an Aggressive Raid': Source

A woman known only as Jane Doe also alleged the producer gangraped her with Harve Pierre and a third man when she was only 17 years old.

Diddy spoke out against these disturbing accusations on social media in December 2023.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said at the time. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."