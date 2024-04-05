Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted Smoking and Drinking During 'Relaxing' Afternoon in Miami Despite Federal Home Raids
This week, Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen casually drinking and smoking on his private dock in Miami amid the federal investigation against him.
Just over a week after his Los Angeles and Miami mansions were raided by the FBI for his alleged involvement in human trafficking, the rapper was spotted having a relaxing afternoon on his property while wearing an all-black ensemble and watching something on his phone.
Additionally, TMZ obtained snaps of the star in early April as he happily rode his bike from his Star Island estate to South Beach.
The musician appeared to be unbothered by the ongoing investigation against him.
As OK! previously reported, the feds raided Combs’ homes on March 25 after multiple women came forward claiming the celeb sexually assaulted them.
R. Kelly prosecutor Nadia Shihata weighed in on how Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's allegations against the record producer may have sparked the human trafficking investigation against him.
Cassie recently settled a civil suit with the 54-year-old after accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout the course of their years-long relationship.
"I think Cassie was likely probably one of the first people that prosecutors and agents spoke with in this investigation," Shihata began. "[She] may have served as a part of the basis for obtaining the search warrants here."
"No reasonable prosecutor is just going to rely on allegations in a civil complaint," she added. "But they will have met with her in all likelihood, assessed her credibility, received corroborating information from her and then sought to corroborate her information in other ways, and, so, I suspect that she may have been the spark for this investigation."
Additionally, the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist’s son Christian "King" Combs has been slammed with a sexual assault lawsuit of his own.
The 26-year-old was sued on Thursday, April 4, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The court documents alleged King sexually assaulted a female employee working on a yacht Sean chartered for a trip in 2022.
Grace O’Marcaigh, the victim in the suit, claimed the boat trip was sold to Sean "as a wholesome family excursion" but turned into a "hedonistic environment."
In addition to accusing King of sexual assault, Grace also claimed infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit.
The legal action is yet another lawsuit related to Sean, who has been slapped with five court filings in addition to the federal investigation against him. Sean was also sued by the woman for premises liability for chartering the yacht and for aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.
