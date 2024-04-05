Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son King Accused of Sexual Assault as His Father Remains Subject of Trafficking Investigation and 5 Lawsuits
Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest son, Christian "King" Combs, has been slammed with a sexual assault lawsuit.
The embattled rapper's 26-year-old child, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this week, was sued on Thursday, April 4, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, causing him to join his father in a sea of harsh accusations the "I'll Be Missing You" singer has faced in recent months.
The lawsuit against King — who was detained less than two weeks ago during Homeland Security's federal raid of his dad's Los Angeles and Miami homes — alleged the aspiring artist sexually assaulted a female employee working on a yacht Diddy chartered for a trip in 2022, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The case was brought to light by accuser Grace O’Marcaigh, who claimed the assault took place in December of that year. She alleged the boat trip was sold to Diddy "as a wholesome family excursion" but turned into a "hedonistic environment."
Grace additionally accused King of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit.
The court filing created even more legal trouble for Diddy — who faces five lawsuits of his own and is the subject of an ongoing trafficking investigation — as he was also sued by the woman for premises liability for chartering the yacht and for aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura 'May Have Been the Spark' That Started Trafficking Investigation, R. Kelly Prosecutor Says
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Horrified' by Disturbing Accusations Against Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'She Doesn't Want to Be Associated'
- Nick Cannon Doubles Down on Not Picking a Side in Cassie Ventura's Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'I Don't Know How to Feel'
The alleged incident described by Grace took place just days before Diddy threw an A-list New Year's Eve yacht party, the documents pointed out.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly obtained court documents regarding the sexual assault lawsuit against King.