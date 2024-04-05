Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son King Accused of Sexual Assault as His Father Remains Subject of Trafficking Investigation and 5 Lawsuits

The lawsuit against King — who was detained less than two weeks ago during Homeland Security's federal raid of his dad's Los Angeles and Miami homes — alleged the aspiring artist sexually assaulted a female employee working on a yacht Diddy chartered for a trip in 2022, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.

The case was brought to light by accuser Grace O’Marcaigh, who claimed the assault took place in December of that year. She alleged the boat trip was sold to Diddy "as a wholesome family excursion" but turned into a "hedonistic environment."