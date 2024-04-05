OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son King Accused of Sexual Assault as His Father Remains Subject of Trafficking Investigation and 5 Lawsuits

sean diddy combs son king accused sexual assault
Source: MEGA
Apr. 5 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest son, Christian "King" Combs, has been slammed with a sexual assault lawsuit.

The embattled rapper's 26-year-old child, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this week, was sued on Thursday, April 4, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, causing him to join his father in a sea of harsh accusations the "I'll Be Missing You" singer has faced in recent months.

sean diddy combs son king accused sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son King was recently hit with a sexual assault lawsuit.

The lawsuit against King — who was detained less than two weeks ago during Homeland Security's federal raid of his dad's Los Angeles and Miami homes — alleged the aspiring artist sexually assaulted a female employee working on a yacht Diddy chartered for a trip in 2022, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.

The case was brought to light by accuser Grace O’Marcaigh, who claimed the assault took place in December of that year. She alleged the boat trip was sold to Diddy "as a wholesome family excursion" but turned into a "hedonistic environment."

sean diddy combs son king accused sexual assault
Source: @kingcombs/Instagram

The famous offspring's father faces five sexual assault-related lawsuits of his own.

Grace additionally accused King of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit.

The court filing created even more legal trouble for Diddy — who faces five lawsuits of his own and is the subject of an ongoing trafficking investigation — as he was also sued by the woman for premises liability for chartering the yacht and for aiding and abetting King in the alleged assault.

sean diddy combs son king accused sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is also the subject of a s-- trafficking investigation.

The alleged incident described by Grace took place just days before Diddy threw an A-list New Year's Eve yacht party, the documents pointed out.

sean diddy combs son king accused sexual assault
Source: MEGA

King Combs was detained last week during a federal raid of his father's Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly obtained court documents regarding the sexual assault lawsuit against King.

