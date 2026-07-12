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Bunnie Xo Posts Cryptic TikTok After Jelly Roll's Divorce Filing

split photo Bunnie Xo & Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA;@xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Bunnie Xo posted a cryptic TikTok after Jelly Roll filed for divorce.

July 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo, the country singer and podcast host, stirred speculation with her latest TikTok video. Just two days after Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce on May 18, she shared a cryptic message about “women’s intuition.” The video features Bunnie looking around suspiciously while she mouths, “M----- f-----!”

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image of Bunnie Xo shared a cryptic TikTok about women's intuition shortly after Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Bunnie Xo shared a cryptic TikTok about women's intuition shortly after Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce.

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok
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The couple, married since August 2016, has been candid about their relationship struggles.

In an Instagram video shared on May 16, Bunnie expressed her frustration with ex-partners, stating, “I hate when my exes ruin a good shot.”

Fans quickly connected her posts to the recent divorce news, with comments suggesting that her uploads are “sadly making sense now.”

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image of Fans connected Bunnie Xo's recent social media posts to the couple's split after noticing emotional messages she shared online.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok;@xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Fans connected Bunnie Xo's recent social media posts to the couple's split after noticing emotional messages she shared online.

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Hours before the divorce announcement, Bunnie posted an image of herself in lingerie, indicating her desire to regain her confidence. Sources reveal that both celebrities have faced challenges in their nearly ten-year marriage, including Jelly Roll's past infidelity, which Bunnie discussed in her memoir, Stripped Down. She detailed the emotional toll the betrayal took on her and how it led her to contemplate suicide.

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image of Bunnie Xo previously discussed Jelly Roll's past infidelity in her memoir, 'Stripped Down,' and explained how deeply it affected her emotionally.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo previously discussed Jelly Roll's past infidelity in her memoir, 'Stripped Down,' and explained how deeply it affected her emotionally.

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Despite their recent vow renewal in 2023, the relationship appears to have reached a breaking point. Jelly Roll has also hinted at their split, appearing without his wedding ring in recent videos.

The Grammy winner has two children from previous relationships and has been open about his struggles with addiction and the impact it has had on his family life.

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image of Jelly Roll recently appeared in public without his wedding ring, adding to speculation surrounding the end of the couple's marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll recently appeared in public without his wedding ring, adding to speculation surrounding the end of the couple's marriage.

Reflecting on their relationship, Bunnie once mentioned, “Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.”

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