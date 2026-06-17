Jelly Roll Wipes Bunnie Xo From His Instagram Profile Amid Divorce

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Jelly Roll appears to be making changes to his social media following news of his split from Bunnie Xo. The country music star recently updated his Instagram profile, and fans quickly spotted a subtle but noticeable difference. Screenshots circulating online show that Jelly Roll's bio previously included a tag to Bunnie Xo's Instagram account, "@xomgitsbunnie," along with a lock emoji. In a more recent version of the profile, the mention has been removed.

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The update comes just one day after court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16, revealed that the singer had filed for divorce. The filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. The musician cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and listed May 9 as the couple's official date of separation. Followers also pointed out that Bunnie's last appearance on Jelly Roll's Instagram page was on May 3.

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‘No Longer on the Same Page’

Source: MEGA Court documents show Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 19 and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

Sources close to the situation claimed there was no single incident that led to the split. Instead, the two reportedly drifted apart over time. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” the insider shared with People. The source also suggested that Jelly Roll's recent lifestyle changes may have influenced the direction of his life. "He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time," the source shared of the country star, adding that he has "changed a lot” after he recently shed nearly 300 pounds.

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‘A Lot of Chaos, Ups and Downs’

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Source: MEGA Sources claim the couple's separation was not caused by one specific event.

The insider explained that the pair's relationship had always been layered and complex, dating back nearly a decade to when they first got together. At the time, both were navigating very different circumstances. Jelly Roll was facing financial struggles, while Bunnie was earning a living as a s-- worker. "When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the source stated. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that." Despite their public image as a strong couple, the insider said much more was "going on privately” between the two.

‘Your Heart Is More Guarded’

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo previously revealed in her memoir that she forgave Jelly Roll after he had a 10-month affair in 2018.