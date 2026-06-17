Jelly Roll Wipes Bunnie Xo From His Instagram Profile Amid Divorce
June 17 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Jelly Roll appears to be making changes to his social media following news of his split from Bunnie Xo.
The country music star recently updated his Instagram profile, and fans quickly spotted a subtle but noticeable difference.
Screenshots circulating online show that Jelly Roll's bio previously included a tag to Bunnie Xo's Instagram account, "@xomgitsbunnie," along with a lock emoji. In a more recent version of the profile, the mention has been removed.
The update comes just one day after court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, June 16, revealed that the singer had filed for divorce. The filing was submitted on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn.
The musician cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and listed May 9 as the couple's official date of separation.
Followers also pointed out that Bunnie's last appearance on Jelly Roll's Instagram page was on May 3.
‘No Longer on the Same Page’
Sources close to the situation claimed there was no single incident that led to the split. Instead, the two reportedly drifted apart over time.
"There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” the insider shared with People.
The source also suggested that Jelly Roll's recent lifestyle changes may have influenced the direction of his life.
"He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time," the source shared of the country star, adding that he has "changed a lot” after he recently shed nearly 300 pounds.
‘A Lot of Chaos, Ups and Downs’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider explained that the pair's relationship had always been layered and complex, dating back nearly a decade to when they first got together.
At the time, both were navigating very different circumstances. Jelly Roll was facing financial struggles, while Bunnie was earning a living as a s-- worker.
"When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the source stated. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that."
Despite their public image as a strong couple, the insider said much more was "going on privately” between the two.
‘Your Heart Is More Guarded’
Following news of the breakup, discussions about the couple's past challenges quickly resurfaced.
In her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie opened up about some of the difficult moments she experienced during their marriage.
The podcast host revealed that the singer had a 10-month affair in 2018, something she ultimately chose to forgive.
“When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently,” she wrote. “Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked.”
Years later, Jelly Roll reflected on that chapter of his life.
The "All My Life" singer admitted in October 2025 that the affair was "one of the worst moments in his adulthood," though he said he remained "proud of who they were today."