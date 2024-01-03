Jen Shah Claims Andy Cohen Is 'Still Butthurt' for Not Getting an Interview With Her Before Prison Sentence

"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle, and end of season 4," the former reality star penned in a Tuesday, January 2, Instagram Story after the episode aired.

Shah then went in on the media mogul and executive producer, 55, of the hit show, writing, "Andy is still butthurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."