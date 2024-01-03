Jen Shah Claims Andy Cohen Is 'Still Butthurt' for Not Getting an Interview With Her Before Prison Sentence
Jen Shah slammed Andy Cohen and Bravo all the way from prison!
On the shocking Season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather Gay claimed it was the convicted criminal who gave her a black eye last year. However, Shah, 50, quickly defended herself from jail — but it wasn't the Bad Mormon author, 49, she went after.
"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle, and end of season 4," the former reality star penned in a Tuesday, January 2, Instagram Story after the episode aired.
Shah then went in on the media mogul and executive producer, 55, of the hit show, writing, "Andy is still butthurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."
Shah's name was brought up several times during RHOSLC's finale, where it was revealed that one of the disgraced business owner's former assistants Monica Garcia infiltrated the group and became a main cast member while running an Instagram account that spread horrific rumors about the ladies.
"I don’t think you understand something about this group," Gay sternly scolded Garcia about shading OG cast members Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose.
"Listen to me: There’s something that you missed out on. We are friends, and we have been through this bu------ before with Jen. For years, we were afraid," the Beauty Lab & Laser founder explained about the aftermath of Shah's arrest in Season 2 for running a telemarketing scheme. "We’d wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her!"
"And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn’t f------- add up!" Gay continued in her rousing speech to the newbie.
Gay, who was the one who received the shocking information from Garcia, then dropped the huge nugget of information Housewives fans have been waiting for.
"I went on book tour and defended her and took s--- for the fact that she gave me a black eye!" she finally confessed after nearly two years of the mystery being left unanswered.