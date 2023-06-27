Jen Shah Completes Anger Management Classes as 'RHOSLC' Star Remains Behind Bars
Jen Shah is changing her ways.
As The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continues her six-and-a-half year prison sentence for running a fraudulent telemarketing scheme, her representative, Chris Giovanni, confirmed Shah successfully completed an anger management course while in the Texas facility.
“Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” the former Bravo star said in a lengthy statement.
Shah — who surrendered to jail in February — cited the tools of “challenging unhelpful beliefs” and "Rational Self-Analysis" in order to help her better manage intense emotions. "I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week," she explained.
“In reflection, I could have used this on RHOSLC,” the 49-year-old noted of her time as a main cast member on the reality series from 2020 until 2023. "Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here."
“Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class..." Shah added, signing off on the note as "#ZenJen.”
- Jen Shah's 6-And-A-Half Year Prison Sentence Reduced As 'RHOSLC' Star Vows To Pay Back Victims For Telemarking Scheme
- Jen Shah Admits She 'Could Not Breathe' While On Her Way To Serve 6.5 Year Prison Sentence For Telemarketing Fraud
- Jen Shah Pledges To 'Reconcile' With Fraud Victims As She Faces Grueling Schedule In Texas Prison
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cameras were rolling in March 2021 when Shah was arrested for defrauding thousands out of their money with her nationwide telemarketing scheme. She originally entered a plea of not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
In July 2022, the mother-of-two changed her plea to guilty right before the case was set to go to trial. "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein at court. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
Page Six obtained the statements from Shah.