Monica Garcia 'Overwhelmed' by the Love From Bravo Fans for Showing Intense Rift With Her Mother on 'RHOSLC'

Garcia exclusively spoke with OK! during the first day of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas about connecting with people through her struggles, the hefty task of joining such an outspoken group of women, and how it felt putting her life on reality television.

"I have been overwhelmed with the love from fans and viewers. But I definitely got a lot of hate after the Greek Easter episode," the reality rookie said about her public spat with her mother during Angie Katsanevas' party.