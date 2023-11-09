Monica Garcia 'Overwhelmed' by the Love From Bravo Fans for Showing Intense Rift With Her Mother on 'RHOSLC'
Monica Garcia is feeling the love from Bravo fans.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie captivated viewers in her first season on the show while being extremely open about her difficult dynamic with her mother and exhibiting an extremely down to earth attitude.
Garcia exclusively spoke with OK! during the first day of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas about connecting with people through her struggles, the hefty task of joining such an outspoken group of women, and how it felt putting her life on reality television.
"I have been overwhelmed with the love from fans and viewers. But I definitely got a lot of hate after the Greek Easter episode," the reality rookie said about her public spat with her mother during Angie Katsanevas' party.
"But especially being here, talking to people face to face. It's been beautiful to just see how many people actually feel like they can relate to me and that they feel seen," Garcia gushed over attending the three-day convention with thousands of Bravo viewers.
With the Utah franchise in its fourth season and many of the original cast members still on the show, the 40-year-old was prepared to be met resistance when joining this circle of friends.
"It's a very hard group to get into," Garcia admits. 'It's even harder when you are the only new girl. But I think going into any friend group as a woman is very difficult. It's a lot of personalities to try and appease and be accepted by."
Despite the adjustment, the brunette beauty knew what she was getting into. "I don't have any hesitations about it or anything like that. I think I knew it was going to be hard," she admitted.
During a recent episode of RHOSLC, Garcia opened up to costar Heather Gay about her complex parental dynamic.
"My mom and I, our relationship is so volatile. I think it dates back to my whole childhood," she explained before getting emotional.
"When I turned 12, my mom decided that she wanted to chase her dream so she dropped me off with a family in Pennsylvania and went and lived in New York," she shockingly admitted. "My dad left me when I was 4 and then my mom left me, so I have major, major, abandonment issues because of that. They were friends that my mom and I knew and they had moved to Pennsylvania and she called and asked them if she could leave me there."