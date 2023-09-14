OK Magazine
Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes 'Bonding' While Behind Bars: 'They're Getting Through It Together'

elizabethholmes jenshah pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes are thick as thieves while serving their respective sentences!

According to insiders close to the controversial criminals, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and the Theranos founder have become great pals while bidding their time at the same Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

jen shah
Source: mega

Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes have become friends while in the same prison.

"They're friends. They're both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change," Shah's representative, Chris Giovanni, revealed. "Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They're getting through it together."

The Bravo alum infamously pled guilty to her role in the nationwide telemarketing conspiracy, for which she received 78 months (6.5 years) behind bars. The biotechnology entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in November for defrauding investors for her once-acclaimed blood testing company.

elizabethholmes
Source: mega

Elizabeth Holmes will be spending the next 11 years behind bars.

"Jen's given her a lot of advice. She's even met Elizabeth's baby and held her," Giovanni claimed of their friendship, adding that Shah was "very loving" to Holmes and her daughter — whom she gave birth to in July 2021.

According to the reality star's rep, the 39-year-old has become a staple at Shah's "Sha-mazing Abs" workout class. "Jen gets all the ladies together, and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them," Giovanni spilled.

texasprison
Source: mega

Jen Shah has been gathering her fellow prisoners for workout classes.

"Jen's not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She's so peaceful now," the spokesperson revealed of her evolution from her time on television. "She's still funny and has her one-liners, but she's graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded."

According to Giovanni, not only has Shah done a complete 180, but Holmes has also "changed a lot behind bars."

Source: OK!
Per the prison handbook, both of the notable public figures have daily 6 a.m. wake-up calls and are expected to keep their cells clean. The personal areas must be sanitized and maintain a regular job assignment where inmates are paid between $0.23 and $1.15 for their duties.

People spoke to Giovanni about Shah's friendship with Holmes.

