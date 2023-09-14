Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes 'Bonding' While Behind Bars: 'They're Getting Through It Together'

"They're friends. They're both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change," Shah's representative, Chris Giovanni, revealed. "Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They're getting through it together."

The Bravo alum infamously pled guilty to her role in the nationwide telemarketing conspiracy, for which she received 78 months (6.5 years) behind bars. The biotechnology entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in November for defrauding investors for her once-acclaimed blood testing company.