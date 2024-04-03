Jenelle Evans' Estranged Ex David Eason Spotted 'Flailing His Arms' at Police as They Serve Domestic Violence Protective Order
David Eason was photographed looking frustrated after being approached by local deputies on Tuesday, April 2, at the North Carolina marina where he lives on his boat.
In photos and videos of the meeting, David could be seen "flailing his arms and shrugging his shoulders" at the two men.
A source spilled that the 35-year-old was served with estranged wife Jenelle Evans' "complaint for separation" as well as her petition for a domestic violence protective order against him.
Her prior request for an emergency protective order was denied earlier this year as there is currently an order in place barring David from having contact with Jenelle's 14-year-old son, Jace. The judge stated a separate order could "not be considered emergent."
However, now, the Teen Mom 2 star is asking for a new hearing for a civil no contact order.
"The basis of it is David's unwillingness to comply with certain provisions of not only that criminal, no contact order for Jace, but his harassing behavior," the source explained. "It's called a domestic violence protective order by statute, but it's essentially a no-contact order, and the basis of hers is due to harassing behavior."
As OK! previously reported, David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation after Jace accused him of getting violent with him. The 14-year-old was temporarily removed from their home and his stepfather was ordered not to have contact with him.
Jenelle filed for legal separation from David shortly after the teenager returned from foster care custody. Since their split in February, David has been primarily living in his boat at a nearby marina.
"It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time," an insider dished. "Last week she spent a bunch of time packing up his belongings, and she's now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him."
"Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time," the insider noted. "It's a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months."
The Sun reported the pictures and videos of David speaking with the police.