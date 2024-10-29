'Sick and Demonic': David Eason 'Punched' Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser, 10, and Pinched Him Until He Bled, Nathan Griffith Claims

Out of frustration, Griffith said that he sent Evans a text that read: "If you weren't so prideful, you should have left him in my care a long, long time ago. Besides letting that monster put his hands on my son, which makes you a monster because you are allowing all this to happen… You're going to screw this kid over for the rest of his life, and you don't care."

The father-of-two also suggested that Kaiser had an underbite because David supposedly "punched him in the jaw" when he was only 2 years old.

"During that time, I didn't see Kaiser for three months," Griffith explained. "We kept on going over to her house trying to pick him up but she kept on denying us, so we think his jaw got broken somehow, and that's why he had an underbite for the longest time."