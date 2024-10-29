'Sick and Demonic': David Eason 'Punched' Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser, 10, and Pinched Him Until He Bled, Nathan Griffith Claims
Nathan Griffith accused Jenelle Evans of allowing soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason to physically abuse their son Kaiser several times throughout their tumultuous relationship.
In an interview published on Tuesday, October 29, Griffith claimed the 10-year-old had been "neglected" and punished for things that he didn't do — specifically when it comes to his little sister, Ensley, 8.
"When they were younger, Kaiser told me Jace threw a rock and hit Ensley in the head and blamed Kaiser, and Kaiser got the living c--- beat out of him for it," Griffith dished to the outlet.
"This is how sick and demonic this stuff is," he continued. "Ensley kept on messing with him and hitting him and pinching him, so Kaiser pinched her back."
Griffith, who has battled assault allegations of his own, claimed that Ensley didn't get in trouble for her part in the sibling squabble, but alleged that Eason "reached around pinched him [Kaiser] as hard as he could and made him bleed on the arm, and he has a scar on his shoulder from him."
He also claimed his son told him Eason "punched him in the face several times."
Out of frustration, Griffith said that he sent Evans a text that read: "If you weren't so prideful, you should have left him in my care a long, long time ago. Besides letting that monster put his hands on my son, which makes you a monster because you are allowing all this to happen… You're going to screw this kid over for the rest of his life, and you don't care."
The father-of-two also suggested that Kaiser had an underbite because David supposedly "punched him in the jaw" when he was only 2 years old.
"During that time, I didn't see Kaiser for three months," Griffith explained. "We kept on going over to her house trying to pick him up but she kept on denying us, so we think his jaw got broken somehow, and that's why he had an underbite for the longest time."
However, Evans has since denied Griffith's claims about the alleged abuse.
"Kaiser has an underbite because everyone in my family— my sister had an underbite, and it just needed to be fixed. So that is not true, and also other allegations about abuse, I've been checked out for abuse 70 times," she said. "Nathan was involved with those cases, and he knows exactly what was brought up, and he knows exactly what happened."
As OK! previously reported, Eason was charged with physically harming Evans' oldest child, Jace, 15, last year.
"The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child," the court documents read. "The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means."
Jace was temporarily removed from their home and put into foster care following the allegations.
