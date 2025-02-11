Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Claims Jail May 'Teach Her' a Lesson After She Tossed Out His Ex's Mail: 'She Needs to Grow Up'

August Keen — who in the midst of a contentious split from Jenelle Evans — exclusively spoke to OK! about why his ex-girlfriend Cristal Herrera filed a police report against Evans.

Evans took to X to defend herself , claiming she never met Herrera in real life and they never resided together. “IDK what mail she’s talking about,” she claimed. “I don’t get her mail delivered to my house. I don’t throw any mail away unless it’s mine, but making up stories is falsifying police reports.”

The report noted that “she doesn’t know what was thrown away,” but “she was waiting for important mail.” It also mentions the police instructed her to file a report with the postmaster.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed Herrera went to the cops over allegations Evans threw out her mail while she had been living with the estranged couple .

“Hello there,” Evans said in the alleged message. “You left some mail in his car and I threw it away for you.” Herrera responded sarcastically, telling Evans she’s “so sweet” before telling her to “grow up” and that she’s “too old to be acting like a teenager.” “Yeah just like your pics you want to blast all over the internet,” Evans retorted. Keen’s ex asked what pictures she was talking about before asking to be left alone and blocking Evans.

“Cristal is pissed that Jenelle is lying about everything,” he shared. “She would have left her alone, but Jenelle keeps attacking me and since Cristal is someone who cares for me, she doesn't appreciate her behavior toward me — especially because she knows how close me and Jenelle were, and she thinks it's a huge stab in the back.”

He clarified a part of the original story on the police report, noting Herrera isn’t claiming to have lived with him and Jenelle, but rather she lived with him for “two years” and not all of her mail was forwarded to her new address.

“When I picked up my mail, I threw it in the car without looking at it,” he dished on how Evans came into contact with Herrera’s mail in the first place. “Jenelle cleaned my car and saw the mail the next day. She told me she threw her mail away, and that annoyed me, but what can I do? I apologized to Jenelle.” While he acknowledged Herrera needing to file the report with the police and the postmaster, he asked her to “fall back and slow down” because he “doesn’t want Jenelle to go to jail because she has kids to raise.”

“I’m not a monster like she is,” he said. “I can think normally and understand consequences and, if Jenelle goes to jail, the kids will suffer because she is their source of income — and the kids love her very much.”