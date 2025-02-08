Jenelle Evans' Ex August Keen Begs 'Teen Mom' Star's Mom Barbara for Help Amid Contentious Split: Get 'Your Pesky F------ Daughter to Stop!'
Jenelle Evans slammed August Keen, for texting her mother, Barbara Evans, on social media on Saturday, February 8 — and, now, OK! can exclusively reveal what was in those messages.
“He’s still texting my mom,” the Teen Mom 2 alum put on her social media about August. “She doesn’t even like you, leave her alone.” August confirmed to OK! he texted the reality star’s mother after seeing a story Jenelle signed off on, alleging he wanted her back.
“Your stupid daughter just did exclusives with the media to continue to lie about me,” he wrote. "I’m sorry you’ve been having to deal with that type of character. It’s pathetic. Fighting with me and Maryssa publicly, attacking us both and threatening us both while she’s in the wrong while going through a divorce and custody battle. How f------ dumb can she be?”
August confirmed he could “file a federal felony” against Jenelle for hacking his phone, which OK! previously reported. He also told Barbara the police department already gave him an assigned FBI agent’s phone number to contact.
“I won’t do it right now for Ensley,” August continued of Jenelle's daughter, “but when is your pest daughter going to stop her f------- attacks?” He also revealed to Barbara he recorded Jenelle when he went to pick up his belongings because “she’s a threat.” “Her lies are beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” he continued. “And she just asked me to go to the house yesterday! And I said F NO! I will never step foot in that house again.” August concluded his initial message to Barbara, pleading to “make her care about Ensley and those kids.” “She is just ruining her reputation even more because nobody believes her,” he added. “Not the people that matter to her career.”
Barbara responded, telling August his “bike was outside” and he needed to come get it today. “Leave her sunglasses,” Barbara also told him. “She is not going to be held responsible if someone takes it. Thanks.” Jenelle’s ex then told Barbara he “gave her the address to the police department.”
“Like I said,” he continued, “I am NOT going near that house and I’m not making things convenient for her. I sent the address to the police department where we can do the exchange and I told her we can do it on Tuesday. She can choose to do whatever she pleases.” He also claimed he did not want to “talk on the phone” and get cursed or screamed at when he is the alleged “victim here.”
As OK! previously reported, August filed a restraining order against her after their split.